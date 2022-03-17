BeachCoders® Academy and Skilled, Inc. Partner to Employ Coding BootCamp Grads into $500 million in Tech Jobs

BeachCoders® Academy has partnered with tech recruiter Skilled, Inc. with program to place coding Bootcamp grads into high-paying web development and software jobs.
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachCoders® Academy, an award-winning web coding 'Bootcamp' in Los Angeles has partnered with Skilled, Inc., a global career center to assess and place coding Bootcamp grads into high-paying tech jobs in web and software development. The program provides a streamlined path for grads to get actionable feedback on their skills and access to high-quality US tech jobs to fill the growing talent gap. The program is a collaboration between the CEO of Skilled, Inc. Amir Savar, and BeachCoders® Academy Founder and Director James DeCicco.
"'The Great Reshuffle' has created even more demand in the talent-starved tech industry for web developers and software engineers for on-site and remote work. Tech recruiting requires specific knowledge and industry connections that Skilled, Inc. brings to the table for our grads," said James DeCicco, founder/director of BeachCoders® Academy. "We're inspired by the forward-thinking enthusiasm of CEO Amir Savar and his team's support for this incentive to get our grads into good-paying tech roles at enterprise companies," DeCicco said.
The BeachCoders® unique part-time immersive training program is offered both in-person and live-online, with 100% live instruction in an exclusive 1on1 format and also in small (up to 4) 'lifeboat' groups, where all the students support one another to successful completion.
"World-class education providers like BeachCoders® represent the ideal partner for Skilled," said Skilled, Inc CEO Amir Savar. "Together we ensure that every job-seeker has the opportunity to upskill and ultimately navigate their way to their dream career. Between BeachCoders®' curriculum and Skilled's last-mile services, students receive end-to-end guidance and support. The Skilled team is incredibly excited to be teaming with BeachCoders® Academy team as we push the boundaries of career mobility and accessibility," Savar said.
The recruiting incentive is open now and BeachCoders® graduating students are being matriculated into the Skilled, Inc. portal to accelerate their professional journey of finding satisfying careers in tech.
About BeachCoders® Academy
BeachCoders® Academy, founded in 2015 in El Segundo, CA is an industry leader for in-person and live-online web development and user experience training. Their unique student-facing 'hospitality' instructional model has set them apart from others in the coding-Bootcamp industry and has empowered students from all walks of life to skill up into better professional lives. BeachCoders® grads work at enterprise tech companies such as Google, Space-X, Snap-Chat, and Legal Zoom. BeachCoders® Academy now makes its home in Manhattan Beach, CA, and is privately held. For more information visit https://www.BeachCoders.com/.
About Skilled, Inc.
Skilled, Inc., founded in 2014 is quickly emerging as the world's largest career center, servicing over 100,000 job-seekers to date. Partnering with dozens of education providers Skilled has fully augmented career services leveraging their network of 2,000 in-industry professionals and fully automated services with access to more than $500M in salary potential for their qualified candidates. For more information, please visit https://www.skilledinc.com.
Media Contact:
James DeCicco
424-254-9650
332101@email4pr.com
SOURCE BeachCoders Academy
