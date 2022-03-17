Dog Gon' Wild Announces Their New Pet Waste Bag Dispenser System on Kickstarter

HAMPTON, Va., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dog 'Gon Wild Pet Waste Bag Dispenser is an innovative, stylish, and intelligent way to hold your dog's waste bags.
Picking up your pet's waste is the law in many places, but DOING IT is up to you! Why not do it with ease and style? Toss in a little eco-friendliness to boot!
"Our current patent-pending design is easy to use, allowing the user to see when they are about to run out of bags, which can be frustrating when you are walking your dog and you pull the last bag out without knowing it," says Roger Iles, Inventor of the DGW Pet Waste Bag Dispenser, and Vice-President of Dog Gon' Wild.
In addition, the bonus stainless steel bag clip that comes with each dispenser, gives you a hands-free option instead of carrying a bag of poop. The dispenser comes in a choice of high-grade metal alloy or ABS plastic. Both are recyclable. The included super strong bags are 18 microns thick (traditional bags are only 15), but the holder will conveniently hold standard bag rolls as well.
Lara S. says, "The Dog 'Gon Wild dispenser has a nifty little clip on the side that you can undo to hang the used bag from until you can get to a trash can. No more juggling a full bag with leashes or waving the used bag near my face as I move with my dog. That's a game-changer for me."
The culture of our company is to give back. A portion of our proceeds will go to animal organizations that are making a difference in the lives of our four- and sometimes three-legged companion animals!
To learn more about the Dog 'Gon Wild Dog Waste Bag Dispenser, check out their Poop! There it is! Kickstarter Campaign and score an awesome deal while supporting a small business dream. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dgw2021/poop-there-it-is-pet-waste-dispenser.
Media Contact
Wendy Iles, Roger Iles
https://doggonwild.com/
7577755610
332077@email4pr.com
SOURCE Dog 'Gon Wild
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.