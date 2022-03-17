70% of Small Businesses Invest on Social Media Advertising this 2022, New Visual Objects Study Finds

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As social media attention grows, 70% of small businesses focus and invest in social media advertising this 2022, according to new survey findings from Visual Objects, a portfolio site that features case studies and client reviews of the top creative agencies.
Compared to other mediums or channels, social media is relatively new in the advertising space, and small businesses see invaluable merit in investing in popular platforms. Despite the criticism and negative attention from the public, Meta's Facebook remains the top choice (70%) for small businesses delving into social media advertising.
Visual Objects conducted a survey among 1,003 small business owners and managers to see how they approach advertising this 2022.
The findings highlight which channels are given more attention, how much the respondents plan to spend, and how traditional advertising stands in the age of digital advertising.
2022 2022 Small Business Advertising Report
Here are Visual Objects' findings:
- A majority of small businesses (70%) invest in social media advertising.
- Over a quarter of small businesses (26%) used between 10-30% of their advertising budget on social media showcasing.
- Facebook remains the top social media channel (70%) for small business advertising, followed by YouTube (54%) and Instagram (52%)
- Over a quarter of small businesses spent less than $10,000 on advertising in 2021, with 36% of small businesses stating that COVID-19 had a moderate impact on their business. Annual advertising spending decreased for a quarter of small businesses (25%) in 2021.
- Only 30% of small businesses plan to invest in print advertising, but businesses with more than 250 employees plan to invest even less (36%).
- Fifty-four percent of small businesses (54%) plan on spending more on social media in 2022.
Stephen Light, CMO and co-owner of Nolah Mattress, an e-commerce brand, believes that social media is a popular advertising tool because of its reach.
"Social media offers unprecedented reach, the ability to hyper-target deeper insight into consumer behavior, and the opportunity to engage more personality with your audience – all of which are crucial to business growth and longevity," Light said.
Small businesses prefer social media advertising due to its accessibility, influence, and cost-effectiveness.
To find out more about the results and trends, take a look at the full report here.
About Visual Objects
Visual Objects is your visual field guide to finding and hiring the best B2B service provider. A sister website of Clutch, the leading B2B services review platform, Visual Objects features portfolio items and client reviews of top creative, design, development, and marketing companies from around the world.
Media Contact
Morgan Flores
Senior Manager of Content Strategy & SEO
(202) 350-4344
332146@email4pr.com
SOURCE Visual Objects
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.