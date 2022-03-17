WDA Delivers Local Kitchens' Largest Food Hall to Date

The architecture and interior design firm worked on the Palo Alto location, evolving a unique digital concept into a physical experience

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William Duff Architects (WDA), a California-based architecture and interior design firm—whose hospitality projects range from airport lounges to food court outposts, and fast casual and contemporary casual restaurants for both established and emerging brands—recently completed Local Kitchens' Palo Alto location. It is the pioneering micro food hall's largest location to date, at 2,200 square feet, and its fifth in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Local Kitchens started with a big idea that co-founders Jon Goldsmith, Andrew Munday and Jordan Bramble wanted to realize, and that is to bring the best cuisines under one roof," recalls Jonathan Tsurui, WDA associate principal. Tsurui, who works closely with WDA founder Willam S. Duff, Jr, AIA, to manage the firm's retail practice, adds, "WDA helped Local Kitchens develop their proof of concept (first location) in Lafayette."

Even as the brand morphed, the focus on hospitality and guest experience remains a cornerstone, while the kitchen is the core space: Each one has a specific layout and workflow to ensure an optimal shared kitchen environment for anywhere from 5-10 featured restaurant brands. For the Palo Alto location, the existing kitchen was expanded by consultant County Restaurant Supply, while WDA deployed Local Kitchens' new branding and updated aesthetic by creative services agency Play Studio to the front-of-house, setting the stage for future locations.

"With each location slightly different in size and focus, incorporating architecture brand guideline templates across all locations will help Local Kitchens grow," notes David Grey, Director of Construction & Design. He adds, "Architecture plays a role in our brand building, and for the Palo Alto location in particular, WDA helped us create a design and architecture template that we can scale."

The challenge of unifying the brand architecturally made for an exciting experience for project manager Chris Stokes, job captain Katerina Leung, and the rest of the WDA design team. As Stokes puts it, "How creative can we be on an extremely compressed schedule?"

WDA's adaptive design approach allowed function to determine form, which is necessary in dynamic projects where pivoting is often required. Tsurui explains, "Local Kitchens is always improving to ensure each location is successful. They are open to ideas and feedback, and passionate about their concept, which stokes our passion for designing."

ABOUT WDA (wdarch.com; @wdarch_inc)

William Duff Architects (WDA) delivers thoughtful, innovative architecture throughout the Bay Area and beyond. Founded in 1998 and located in San Francisco, WDA finds inspiration in the talented people who live and work there, and the region's embrace of sustainability. The firm's commitment to a culture that fosters curiosity, collaboration, and innovation drives its success across its residential, retail and commercial practices.

High-resolution images, and/or interviews with Jonathan Tsurui available upon request.

About Local Kitchens ( localkitchens.com @eat.local.kitchens)

Local Kitchens is a pioneering micro food hall housing between five to ten concepts that bring the best dishes of Northern California together under one roof, with convenient online ordering and fresh, high-quality options for everyone. Currently with five locations in the San Francisco Bay Area (Palo Alto, Mountain View, Cupertino, Lafayette and San Jose) and one location in Roseville, CA, Local Kitchens plans for further expansion throughout the Bay Area, Southern California and across the country.

