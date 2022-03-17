Introducing Chargel Stations: Delivering Unexpected Energy to Fuel Athletes On-the-Go

New Unexpected Source of Instant Energy Is Introduced to Athletes in Several Events Up The California Coast

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel, the first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink, just launched its new Chargel Stations, which are pop-up sampling opportunities at popular locations and trendy events along the coast of California. The first Chargel Station kicked off in Napa on March 5 at the Napa Marathon, and will continue making appearances at noteworthy events such as the LA Marathon, San Diego Half Marathon, Big Sur International Marathon, and more. The goal of the Chargel Stations is to deliver unexpected energy, positivity, and motivation through free product sampling to provide athletes with fuel to achieve big accomplishments.

"We are thrilled to be introducing Chargel to athletes at such monumental events as we created this product to provide caffeine-free energy among active individuals," said Teruhiro Kawabe, President of Morinaga America, Inc. "As the first-of-its-kind Gel Drink in America, we look forward to providing athletes with a delicious new product they've never had before."

Athletes can expect to find Chargel Stations set up in sampling tents with mobilized ambassadors passing out mouth-watering products. All Chargel Gel Drinks are caffeine-free, plant based, gluten free, non-GMO, and free of the nine major allergens, offered in three tasty flavors: White Grape, Green Apple, and Strawberry.

Chargel had the honor of being the title product sponsor of the exclusive André Farr Annual Executive Dinner in Los Angeles the night before the big game. Farr, CEO and Chairman of the Black Sports Agents Association, was joined by notable individuals such as Senior Vice President of NFL Player Engagement, Arthur McAfee, billionaire real estate tycoon and bona fide cyclist, Quintin Primo, and NFL Hall of Fame athlete, Charles Woodson. The event provided an incredible group of business and sports professionals with an exclusive taste of Chargel and secured the brand's position as a key new player in the athletic fuel space. Now, Chargel is excited to introduce even more athletes to this delicious athletic Gel Drink that helps deliver immediate pre-workout energy anywhere and anytime.

Athletes hoping to try Chargel Gel Drinks for themselves can find these Chargel Stations at athletic events, including:

LA Marathon: March 18 - 19

San Diego Half Marathon: March 25 - 26

Campagnolo Gran Fondo San Diego: April 2 - 3

Sea Otter Classic: April 7 - 10

Big Sur International Marathon: April 22 - 23

OC Marathon: April 29 - 30

Bay to Breakers 12k: May 15

Mountains 2 Beach Marathon: May 28

Laguna Hills Memorial Half Marathon: May 30

About Chargel

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient, and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch. Available in three great-tasting crushable flavors, White Grape, Green Apple and Strawberry, Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery. For more information, please visit www.chargel.com.

