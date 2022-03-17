Hello Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on March 24, 2022

BEIJING, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. MOMO (the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.
Preregistration Information
Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1244109. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.
To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, April 1, 2022. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:
International:
+61-2-9003-4211
U.S. Toll Free:
+1-855-4525-696
Passcode:
1244109
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at http://ir.immomo.com.
About Hello Group Inc.
We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Hello Group Inc.
Investor Relations
Phone: +86-10-5731-0538
Email: ir@immomo.com
Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
SOURCE Hello Group Inc.
