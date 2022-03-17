Allerpops Receives Approval for Clinical Trial

Local company primed for growth begins next steps in nation-wide marketing
LOS ALAMOS, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allerpops, a local allergy-relief business, today announced the approval of a clinical trial for its product promoting all-natural allergy relief.
The trial will take place over a period of three months later this spring with a three-week intervention period for each participant. It is described as a "randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single-center Phase II study to investigate the effectiveness and safety of… Allerpops." Founder Cliff Han has decided to refrain from providing specific information about the trial's details in order to avoid complications in the process.
Beginning the trial was no easy feat. As Dr. Han noted, "It has been a long process to get this approval… [it took] about 6 months to prepare the application and another 6 months for regulatory agency to make the decision [to approve]." The application in question was one for approval from unnamed government administrations so Allerpops would be able to conduct the trial.
About Allerpops
Allerpops Corp. is a Los Alamos-based company dedicated to relieving allergies for longer periods of time, removing the need for daily shots or pills. The company is guided by the principle of reconnecting customers with nature and the world.
How Allerpops Work
The Immune system is the root cause of our allergy problem, reacting violently to non-harmful substances like pollen. Allerpops provides an all-natural solution by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the mouth that can calm the immune system.
Brian Han
Allerpops Corp.
