Bluetail Welcomes Rhiannon Silvashy as Vice President of Sales

Silvashy brings over 10-years of experience in all aspects of selling and driving innovation to improve the efficiency, connectivity, and security to an aircraft's maintenance ecosystem
PHOENIX, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail, the leading business aviation aircraft records SaaS platform, announced that Rhiannon Silvashy has joined the company as its new Vice President of Sales. With this key hire, Bluetail will expand its sales footprint nationwide under her leadership.
"We are extremely happy to welcome Rhiannon to the Bluetail family," Bluetail co-founder and COO Stuart Illian said. "Rhiannon has a proven background and achieved success in directing sales teams, building partnerships, and expanding a brand through regional and national efforts," he continued. "Her diverse abilities will help Bluetail achieve its goals and continue our market leadership in private and business aviation. The stars truly aligned to bring us together."
Raised in SWFL, Silvashy studied Business Management at Florida State University and started her aviation software career in 2012 where she was quickly promoted to the Flightdocs' Vice President of Sales. She brings to Bluetail years of relationship and consultative selling along with an intense calling to driving software innovation by listening to the voice of the customer and industry.
"Bluetail's mission to fuel the future of modern aircraft records management is so incredibly essential, especially right now with the hyper growth in every aspect of the business aviation market," said Rhiannon. "I believe that Bluetail is perfectly positioned to drive performance, transparency and ultimately protection to all business and private aircraft owners and operators."
About Bluetail, Inc.
Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind that comes from knowing every aircraft logbook, document and record is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at Bluetail.aero.
Bluetail Media Contact:
Dale Smith
Media Relations Representative
Bluetail, Inc.
M: 904.400.1000
E: 331955@email4pr.com
SOURCE Bluetail, Inc.
