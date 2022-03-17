Armas Pharmaceuticals and Steriscience Enter Strategic Partnership to Commercialize Products for the U.S. Market

FREEHOLD, N.J. , March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Steriscience have today announced an exclusive partnership for the distribution and supply of products for the U.S. market. In the first full year of collaboration, Steriscience intends to launch up to eight products through Armas Pharmaceuticals with the first launches in the U.S. market commencing in Q2 2022. The market size of these initial launches generates approximately $431M, according to IQVIA data.

"We are excited for Armas to begin our strategics partnership with Steriscience. In addition to the planned launches, our two teams will be working closely to identify areas of product needs based on feedback from our customers. The initial product launches will address common product availability issues." John Niemi, President & CEO, Armas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neeraj Sharma, CEO, Steriscience, stated: "We are pleased to collaborate with Armas Pharmaceuticals for distribution and supply of our products in the U.S. and to provide hospitals and patients with an increased access to critical injectable medicines. This partnership is a step towards solving supply chain constraints in important life-saving antibiotics, anesthetics, and others. Armas Pharmaceuticals industry expertise and strong nationwide distribution network will help us deliver our products to our end user customers."

About Armas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armas Pharmaceuticals is a multi-source pharmaceutical company delivering an ever-growing portfolio of high-quality products that provide convenience, affordability, and consistency. Through the development of strong partnerships and industry relationships, Armas Pharmaceuticals maintains this pipeline of products with customer and patient satisfaction in mind. Headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey, Armas Pharmaceuticals is always open to new partnership opportunities and ways to offer our customers the highest quality products at affordable costs. For more information, please visit ArmasPharmaceuticals.com.

About Steriscience

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Steriscience is a privately held injectables company building a global presence across USA, EU and other markets with a focus on solving for the needs of healthcare professionals and patients. Steriscience is developing value-added sterile injectable that bridge the gap for healthcare workers by improving hospital workflows, increasing efficiencies, and ensuring reliability of medication to patients worldwide. With four world class manufacturing facilities located across India and Europe and a state-of-the-art R&D facility in Bengaluru, Steriscience is well positioned to be a strong injectables player.

Contact:

Jenifer Arabia

732-637-1717

332103@email4pr.co

SOURCE Armas Pharmaceuticals