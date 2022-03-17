TheraLight Joins Foundation for Chiropractic Progress as a Corporate Sponsor

Sponsorship supports not-for-profit organization with over 29,000 members

LINDON, Utah., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraLight, LLC, a rapidly growing global leader in light therapy and developer of full body LED technology, announces a new corporate sponsorship with the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the value of chiropractic care. The support gained through this sponsorship will allow the Foundation to continuously educate the public about the benefits of safe, effective, drug-free chiropractic care via the creation and distribution of innovative and targeted marketing campaigns.

"TheraLight is thrilled to support the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress, including its wonderful executive team and board of directors that work tirelessly to advance the chiropractic profession," states Justin Vorwaller, MBA, COO of TheraLight, LLC. "We are a firm believer in treating pain and wellness with drug-free solutions and stand behind the mission of the Foundation. As a new Silver Sponsor, we look forward to joining forces and informing the public about the benefits associated with chiropractic care, and also invite every chiropractic practice to learn how TheraLight can enhance their practice and benefit their patients."

TheraLight has developed a non-invasive, unattended full body photobiomodulation (PBM) system that incorporates advanced red and near-infrared (NIR) multi-wavelength, high power light emitting diode (LED) technology. For chiropractors, LED Light Therapy can be offered as an add-on pre- or post-adjustment, or as a standalone treatment. Many chiropractors administer LED Light Therapy prior to the adjustment, as infrared light penetration increases circulation, reduces pain and stiffness, and helps ease adjustments. If the LED Light Therapy is administered after the adjustment, the increased circulation induced may help the adjustment to hold, and any pain, stiffness, or soreness still present after the adjustment is often relieved.

About TheraLight, LLC:

TheraLight, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over thirty years of experience, TheraLight delivers expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. We partner with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology as well as provide advanced training and support to maximize clinical and financial outcomes. TheraLight was started and is currently led by the founders of Aspen Laser (www.aspenlaser.com). For more information, please visit www.theralight.com.

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

A not-for-profit organization with more than 29,000 members, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care delivered by doctors of chiropractic (DC) and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org/findadoctor; call 866-901-F4CP (3427) for more information.

