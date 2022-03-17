SunDance Boosts Creative Print Options with Easymatrix Purchase

The commercial printer has increased die-cutting and embossing production to provide brands with more creative designs.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From cartons and signage to brochures and folders, a visually appealing design is crucial for marketing your brand. With so much competition for consumers' attention, brands must think outside of the box with their packaging and marketing materials to make an impact.

SunDance, an award-winning printing company in Central Florida, recently purchased the Easymatrix 106 C/CS die-cutter from Heidelberg to allow brands even greater creativity with their designs . The Easymatrix is a versatile piece of equipment that can be used for anything that requires die cutting, kiss cuts, contoured cuts, or perforations. Some examples include:

Folding cartons (including those with intricate cut requirements)

Corrugated cardboard up to 4 mm thick

Packaging

Signage and displays

In addition to die-cutting, the new equipment can also emboss and deboss — popular for greeting cards, folders, tickets, brochures, and other commercial applications. Embossing and debossing are the processes of stamping a 3D impression onto the material for an eye-catching and tactile effect. They're particularly great for showcasing a logo and enhancing perceived value.

With more creative printing options available at SunDance, it'll be easier for businesses and non-profits to elevate their brand with a unique design. "We understand how important it is to stand out, as well as the challenges," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, the president of SunDance. "Adding the Easymatrix to our production lineup helps us achieve even more interesting designs that get our clients noticed and remembered."

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel marketing solutions company that offers creative design, print, web, and more. SunDance's innovative work has received top accolades, including Florida's Best Printer Golden Flamingo Award. The company is also a certified Women's Business Enterprise and the first certified offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida. Please visit sundanceusa.com for more information.

