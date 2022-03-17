SunDance Boosts Creative Print Options with Easymatrix Purchase

The commercial printer has increased die-cutting and embossing production to provide brands with more creative designs.
ORLANDO, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From cartons and signage to brochures and folders, a visually appealing design is crucial for marketing your brand. With so much competition for consumers' attention, brands must think outside of the box with their packaging and marketing materials to make an impact.
SunDance, an award-winning printing company in Central Florida, recently purchased the Easymatrix 106 C/CS die-cutter from Heidelberg to allow brands even greater creativity with their designs. The Easymatrix is a versatile piece of equipment that can be used for anything that requires die cutting, kiss cuts, contoured cuts, or perforations. Some examples include:
- Folding cartons (including those with intricate cut requirements)
- Corrugated cardboard up to 4 mm thick
- Packaging
- Signage and displays
In addition to die-cutting, the new equipment can also emboss and deboss — popular for greeting cards, folders, tickets, brochures, and other commercial applications. Embossing and debossing are the processes of stamping a 3D impression onto the material for an eye-catching and tactile effect. They're particularly great for showcasing a logo and enhancing perceived value.
With more creative printing options available at SunDance, it'll be easier for businesses and non-profits to elevate their brand with a unique design. "We understand how important it is to stand out, as well as the challenges," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, the president of SunDance. "Adding the Easymatrix to our production lineup helps us achieve even more interesting designs that get our clients noticed and remembered."
About SunDance
Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel marketing solutions company that offers creative design, print, web, and more. SunDance's innovative work has received top accolades, including Florida's Best Printer Golden Flamingo Award. The company is also a certified Women's Business Enterprise and the first certified offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida. Please visit sundanceusa.com for more information.
Contact:
Kandi Johansmeyer, Senior VP Sales & Marketing
332130@email4pr.com
(407) 563-5004
SOURCE SunDance
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.