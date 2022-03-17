Finally, a Groundbreaking Idea to Make Development Happen in Developing Countries

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventional education, no matter how good the quality, has proven insufficient for making rapid development happen in post-colonial countries. The evidence is that over many generations, thousands of citizens in these countries have graduated higher education. Yet, underdevelopment remains.
According to Samuel Odunsi Sr., founder of Human Rethink, that is because higher education is incomplete for developing countries. "Development is a subset of the cultures of developed countries, including China. Higher education appears to work for these countries because it is built on implicit cultural factors not specifically taught in or out of the classroom. So for developing countries with different cultures, standard higher education curricula seems to impart only the technical knowledge of development. It does not impart the implicit knowledge needed to effectively express technical knowledge as sustainable development on a consistent basis."
Odunsi compares this implicit knowledge with the use of language. A language that even developed countries have failed to recognize. "For a skill set that is passively transmitted only with culture, its expression as economic development is so pervasive and enduring in developed countries and among their worldwide diaspora, it's far more useful to view its acquisition and expression by individuals as a language.
The clarity gained from this approach suggests that "developing countries cannot develop no matter how hard they try because what will make development happen is similar to a foreign language with no means to learn it."
Odunsi sees this new paradigm as "the long-awaited evolution of thought in this area of inquiry," and urged developing countries, multilateral organizations, and development agencies to "make it the decisive next step for solving underdevelopment at the core level instead of just addressing symptoms."
He notes also that the 2018 World Bank Report, Learning to Realize Education's Promise, made "a valiant effort in this direction, but with no measurable impact." The report warned of a so-called learning crisis or learning poverty and concluded that for developing countries, schooling is not the same as learning.
Odunsi recommends that "a more useful conclusion to the World Bank Report is that test scores are less a measure of student learning. They are mainly the measure of a student's ability to accurately interpret and express the foreign language of the Western-style economic model which is dominant in every country regardless of culture." The job of education in developing countries is to impart this language
Whether it's seen as a language deficit or not, Odunsi asserts that the essence of underdevelopment is the scarcity of effective managerial leadership. The Implicit Curriculum of Higher Education, the solution proposed by Human Rethink, is the answer for that. Aimed at solving the underdevelopment problem from the inside out, "the curriculum systematically imparts the language of the economic model to students with the resources of higher education so that indigenous graduates can then supply the leadership their country desperately needs for real development instead of relying on expatriate managerial leadership that's in short supply and largely unaffordable."
About Human Rethink
Human Rethink is a research organization founded by Samuel Odunsi Sr. Our purpose is to end the problem of underdevelopment in our world so that the majority of humanity can also experience the stability, security, and prosperity currently enjoyed by developed countries. Get more information at www.HumanRethink.org
Media Contact:
Samuel Odunsi Sr.
331958@email4pr.com
512-537-5942
SOURCE Human Rethink
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.