Equity Retail Brokers Launches Online Resource for Buyers and Sellers of Triple-Net-Leased Commercial Real Estate Properties

Site delivers cap rates (including by region) on more than 50 chains, along with customer visitations, comps and other key performance indicators; categories include automotive, big-box retail, banking, c-stores, and fast-casual/QSR restaurants.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Retail Brokers today announced the launch of nnntrends.com—a one-stop-shop resource for investors in triple-net-lease properties nationwide.

Available without a subscription or charge, the new site puts real-time data for more than 50 chains at the fingertips of buyers and sellers of triple-net-leased commercial real estate assets. The list of operators includes Aldi, Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's, Walgreens, Mattress Firm, LA Fitness, Family Dollar, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and CVS, to name just a few.

Data sources include proprietary market research by Equity Retail Brokers, as well as widgets and feeds from the likes of Placer.ai and TradingView. "We're slicing, dicing, and aggregating the data by offering metrics like cap rate by region that aren't widely available," noted Ken McEvoy, Principal, and a 20-year veteran of retail brokerage and investment sales. "Our goal is to provide multiple perspectives to empower investors to make informed decisions, from individual stores to company performance to the prevailing dynamics in different regions and submarkets."

Toward that end, nnntrends.com includes a channel that allows investors to continue the conversation with experts in trends and valuations among triple-net operators.

"There's a difference between an auto parts asset that has two years left on its lease and one that has 10 years left, and these kinds of details aren't always clear from the data alone," noted Equity Retail Brokers, Agent Kenneth Yanni, whose focus includes investment sales. "Likewise, factors such as physical location and lease structure are hugely important and may merit some additional discussion. By clicking 'Get a Broker's Opinion of Value,' investors can go deeper by starting such a conversation."

Visitors to the site can access tenant-specific data by clicking operator names in a column on the top left. They can drill into categories such as auto parts, banking and financial services, big-box and convenience store retailing, and fast-casual and QSR dining.

The site allows users to request additional comps, get customer visitations for specific properties, explore cap rates by region, and examine financial fundamentals in areas such as valuation, balance sheet, price history, dividends, margins, income statement, operating metrics, and more.

Additional features include:

Credit ratings ticker for publicly traded retail tenants

A button for seeing real-time updates to the 10-year Treasury yield

Options for requesting financing quotes

Access to detailed property information for various triple-net-leased assets that have sold

While the new one-stop-shop by Equity Retail Brokers is based on advanced data analytics, its ultimate purpose is eminently practical, McEvoy concludes. "If you're an investor sitting on the couch on a Sunday and wondering what your Advance Auto Parts or Wawa is worth, here's a resource that makes it faster and easier to get the answers you need."

The new resource is available at https://www.nnntrends.com

