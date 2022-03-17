A-MAX Auto Insurance Extends Their Reach to Beaumont

New Office to Celebrate With Grand Opening Event
BEAUMONT, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance, an industry leader specializing in providing low-cost insurance to thousands of residents and businesses, is pleased to announce the opening of their first office in Beaumont, Texas.
Located at 240 Dowlen Rd, this addition extends the company's footprint across Texas, now with more than 200 offices statewide. The new Beaumont office features approximately 2,194 total square feet and will continue to offer excellent service and affordable rates to customers in the surrounding community.
WHAT: Join A-MAX representatives to celebrate the grand opening of their new Beaumont office with free food, soft drinks, and big-ticket giveaways, including the chance to win free gas for a year.
WHEN: Grand opening celebration, Friday, March 25th from 12 pm - 3 pm
WHERE: A-MAX office located at 240 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706
"A-MAX is incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity to expand into the beautiful city of Beaumont," said David Williams, Director of Sales in South Texas at A-MAX. "We have long had a strong base of operations in Houston and we're very much anticipating bringing our passion for MAX Savings and MAX Respect to the Beaumont community with our affordable rates and quality customer service."
A-MAX is an industry leader in providing excellent service and affordable insurance while keeping each customer's individual needs in mind. Through our customer-focused Max Respect initiative, it's our ongoing mission to provide a customer experience that keeps our happy customers coming back.
About A-MAX Auto Insurance: A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas and has offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metroplex, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, the Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which provides the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information or a FREE quote, call 800-921-AMAX or visit an office near you.
Contact:
Katie Emerline
A-MAX Auto Insurance
972-884-4132
332090@email4pr.com
SOURCE A-MAX Auto Insurance
