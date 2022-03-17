New Digital Tool Will Help Businesses Survive Major Disruptions

MIAMI , March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new contingency planning tool from Continuity Strength helps small and medium businesses proactively manage risk by protecting their operations in a more consistent way.

- First the pandemic, now, the potential fallout from war, many corporations are currently reviewing their business continuity plans to ensure that they can quickly respond to any unplanned disruptions, says Rochelle Clarke, founder of Continuity Strength.

Continuity Strength's online business contingency plans provide similar protection along with customized resilience improvement suggestions that remove preparation barriers for smaller businesses.

- We are happy to provide a solution that bridges the gap between these more vulnerable businesses and the steps that they need to take to respond confidently and recover quickly from unplanned events, states Clarke.

Lack of preparedness reduces smaller businesses chances of recovery. Even before the recent pandemic hit, 50% of businesses without a Business Continuity plan fail immediately following a major disruption while an additional 25% close within two years according to Deloitte and the U.S Department of Labor.

- However, unlike major corporations, small and medium businesses are generally unprepared to respond to unplanned events. Their inability to respond quickly and confidently during a disruption makes them disproportionally more likely to be negatively impacted. For any business to achieve its growth objectives, it needs to be protected from unplanned disruptions, Rochelle Clark concludes.

