Business Leaders Invest in the Future with SMB Cybersecurity Best Practices

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and cybersecurity expert, outlines SMB cybersecurity best practices in a new article. The informative article first suggests reframing cybersecurity as an investment with a security first mindset rather than an expense.

The author then discusses setting up multiple roadblocks against hackers, beginning with email filtering. He mentions multi-factor authentication, antivirus programs, and careful vetting of tools and vendors. He also advocates implementing well-defined security policies and procedures. He concludes by emphasizing the importance of security awareness training.

"Bad actors can cripple unprepared organizations, frequently gaining entry by compromising email," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "But savvy business owners protect business assets with SMB cybersecurity best practices."

SMB Cybersecurity Best Practices Start with Investment

"Begin with a security first mindset and a commitment to look at cybersecurity as an investment rather than an expense. As with any investment, a wise business owner starts by understanding the environment. Bring in a security professional with expertise in your industry to conduct a risk assessment before an incident occurs."

Set Multiple Roadblocks Against Hackers

"No one strategy or tool will guarantee safety from hackers. Email filters, for instance, can block a large percentage of dangerous emails and prove critical to a security program. But a sophisticated hacker can obtain credentials on the dark web and execute a spear phishing attack that slides under the barrier."

Implement Well-Defined Policies and Procedures

"In addition to tools, well-defined security controls and policies serve as the cornerstone of an effective security strategy. Where possible, automate organizational policies. Well-crafted ePolicies can strengthen security while building compliance and reducing litigation exposure."

Never Underestimate the Importance of Security Awareness

"No matter how many roadblocks you install, an email will always slip through the cracks. In the end, the organization's last line of defense rests with the users. Fortunately, targeted security awareness training can reduce successful phishing attacks and malware infections by up to 90 percent."

Implement SMB Cybersecurity Best Practices Now

The security experts at Messaging Architects know the dangers that lurk in today's digital landscape. From compliance risk assessments to ePolicy reviews and email filtering, they help business leaders build a solid cybersecurity strategy to protect vital business assets. Putting off cybersecurity measures cannot be justified.

