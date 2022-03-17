HOBOKEN, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and cybersecurity expert, outlines SMB cybersecurity best practices in a new article. The informative article first suggests reframing cybersecurity as an investment with a security first mindset rather than an expense.
The author then discusses setting up multiple roadblocks against hackers, beginning with email filtering. He mentions multi-factor authentication, antivirus programs, and careful vetting of tools and vendors. He also advocates implementing well-defined security policies and procedures. He concludes by emphasizing the importance of security awareness training.
"Bad actors can cripple unprepared organizations, frequently gaining entry by compromising email," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "But savvy business owners protect business assets with SMB cybersecurity best practices."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Business Leaders Invest in the Future with SMB Cybersecurity Best Practices"
SMB Cybersecurity Best Practices Start with Investment
"Begin with a security first mindset and a commitment to look at cybersecurity as an investment rather than an expense. As with any investment, a wise business owner starts by understanding the environment. Bring in a security professional with expertise in your industry to conduct a risk assessment before an incident occurs."
Set Multiple Roadblocks Against Hackers
"No one strategy or tool will guarantee safety from hackers. Email filters, for instance, can block a large percentage of dangerous emails and prove critical to a security program. But a sophisticated hacker can obtain credentials on the dark web and execute a spear phishing attack that slides under the barrier."
Implement Well-Defined Policies and Procedures
"In addition to tools, well-defined security controls and policies serve as the cornerstone of an effective security strategy. Where possible, automate organizational policies. Well-crafted ePolicies can strengthen security while building compliance and reducing litigation exposure."
Never Underestimate the Importance of Security Awareness
"No matter how many roadblocks you install, an email will always slip through the cracks. In the end, the organization's last line of defense rests with the users. Fortunately, targeted security awareness training can reduce successful phishing attacks and malware infections by up to 90 percent."
Implement SMB Cybersecurity Best Practices Now
The security experts at Messaging Architects know the dangers that lurk in today's digital landscape. From compliance risk assessments to ePolicy reviews and email filtering, they help business leaders build a solid cybersecurity strategy to protect vital business assets. Putting off cybersecurity measures cannot be justified.
About Messaging Architects
Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
Media Contact
Kent D Sorensen, Messaging Architects, 14803345403, kents@mstar.net
SOURCE Messaging Architects
