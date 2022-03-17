Durabook Announces Its Full Line of Rugged Devices is Windows 11 Ready

Upgrade to Microsoft's Newest Operating System
FREMONT, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, announced today that its current line* of rugged products is fully compatible with and ready to be upgraded to the new Windows 11 operating system. Microsoft will be providing current owners/users a free upgrade to the new OS in the first half of 2022. Upgrade timing will vary according to devices, with users receiving a notice from Microsoft that they can upgrade their device. Product owners can then choose to upgrade now or on a later date.
"As a Microsoft direct-support manufacturer, Durabook always implements the latest technology to provide our customers the best-customized solutions along with comprehensive technical support," said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. "We couldn't be more excited about the new Windows 11 operating system. In addition, we have actively tested our entire line of rugged devices to ensure each product is compatible with it and that integration is uncomplicated and seamless."
Windows 11 is a faster, simpler, more cyber-secure operating system that provides instant productivity. Empowering today's professional workforce, it allows users to:
- Optimize screen space and workflow by keeping essential apps and information at hand with pre-configured snap layouts and snap groups that intelligently adapt to the size and dimension of the device's screen.
- Pick up where they left off simply by clicking the desired snap group in their toolbar.
- Create multiple virtual desktops that keep unrelated, ongoing projects organized. With multiple desktops, users can manage and switch instantly between projects and work streams at the click of a button. They can even open multiple windows to handle multiple applications simultaneously.
- Integrate Microsoft Teams into their taskbar to provide seamless collaboration with limitless connectivity anywhere, anytime, in an office, or the field.
Windows 11 is the operating system for hybrid work environments. It delivers new experiences that allow users to work the way they want (including enhanced touch and pen features, integrated voice typing, and multi-finger gesture capabilities). It is also secure by design and easy and familiar for IT personnel to deploy and manage. All built on the foundation of consistency and compatibility that Windows 10 was known for.
Designed with security in mind, Windows 11 features built-in hardware-based isolation, proven encryption, and Microsoft's most robust protection yet against malware. In addition, it ensures comprehensive protection from chip to cloud with a cross-device access.
Current Durabook users and owners wanting more information regarding the Windows 11 operating system should visit https://www.durabook.com/en/windows-11/.
* Includes all rugged products currently listed on Durabook.com: laptops – Z14I, S15AB, S14I; tablets – R11, R11L, U11.
ABOUT DURABOOK
Durabook has been the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for more than 30 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured, and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers, including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than a decade. For more information, visit www.durabook.com.
