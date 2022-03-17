Philadelphia Realtor Maxwell Realty Co. Inc. Announces Two Luxury Condos for Sale at Chestnut Street Luxury Condominiums

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to move to Rittenhouse Square but can't find the perfect place? Luxury Rittenhouse Square realtor Maxwell Realty Co. Inc. is pleased to announce the Chestnut Street Luxury Condominiums has two luxury properties available for sale.
Located in Rittenhouse Square, 2207 Chestnut Street is a 6-story building within walking distance of Rittenhouse Square Park, the Museum District, and some of the top restaurants in the city. Each full-floor residence features a 10-year tax abatement, an assigned indoor parking space, spacious open floor plans, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Each residence has its own terrace and is equipped with a virtual doorman system.
Both available luxury condos have plentiful space for a growing family or for the urban professional. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath condos feature over 3,000 square feet of space. Each property has a full gourmet kitchen complete with Sub-Zero refrigeration and wine storage, Wolf range, microwave, and coffee system, and custom-designed Italian cabinets by Scavolini. The master bedrooms have a Pianca walk-in closet system and the bathrooms are equipped with a radiant heating system by NuHeat.
Perhaps the greatest perk of living at 2207 Chestnut Street is the the10-year tax abatement. "The tax abatement not only helps the homeowner with their property tax but can help the community on whole," says Rittenhouse Square realtor Nancy Alperin. "Tax abatements allow the neighborhood to thrive with new business and new neighbors. By buying a condo at Chestnut Street Condominiums, you'll only see the property value increase as time progresses."
If you are interested in learning more about Chestnut Street Luxury Condominiums or would like to schedule a visit, please visit the website or call 215-546-6000.
About Maxwell Realty Co. Inc.
With unique expertise in luxury realty, Maxwell Realty has over $3 billion in real estate sold. Maxwell Realty's luxury realtors have made over 10,000 transactions across the Philadelphia region. In addition to the high-end properties it has for sale, Maxwell Realty also offers a wide variety of rental properties and commercial properties for businesses interested in expanding in the City of Brotherly Love.
To learn more about the real estate company, visit maxwellrealty.com.
Media Contact: Nancy Alperin,
332100@email4pr.com,
(215) 546-6000
SOURCE Maxwell Realty Co. Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.