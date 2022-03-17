Acquis Selects Sujay Saha to Lead 'Acquis Cortico-X': An Experience Strategy & Transformation Business

NEW YORK , March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquis Consulting Group ('Acquis') is pleased to announce the appointment of Sujay Saha to lead its business brand, 'Cortico-X', focused on transforming customer and employee experiences in this digital age.

Sujay is a former Partner from PwC with almost 20 years of management consulting experience. Much of his career has been focused on driving large-scale experience-centered transformations across multiple industries, including Financial Services, Healthcare, and Technology. Sujay has published extensively in the experience strategy and transformation arena, and he has co-built products to accelerate digital transformations and improve customer and employee experiences. Sujay earned his MBA in Strategy & Global Business from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra in India.

The name 'Cortico' is inspired by the word 'cortex' and represents the convergence of creativity and logic to enable transformative experiences ('X'). Acquis has been partnering with organizations to enable their digital transformations at an increased pace over the past few years and under the leadership of Sujay, Acquis Cortico-X will take those efforts to the next level. Acquis Cortico-X partners with clients and technology companies to incubate and commercialize products, and further expand the breadth and depth of Acquis's consulting services to accelerate digital change.

According to David Kaufman, CEO of Acquis, "Sujay's leadership of Acquis Cortico-X will enhance our ability to address the broader market trend towards experience management, in concert with our 'People First' core value. We are thrilled to welcome Sujay and know he will complement and grow the team with the right mix of creativity, experience, and agility."

"Acquis has built a tight knit global team comprised of strong consultants from top tier consulting firms, as well as seasoned industry practitioners" Sujay Saha added. "I'm delighted to have joined an organization that can quickly adapt to the needs of our customers and employees in the evolving digital world. The expansion of Acquis Cortico-X will further enhance Acquis's ability to advance together with the needs of our clients."

Acquis, repeatedly named one of the 'Best Small Firms to Work For' by Consulting Magazine, is a world class management consulting firm best known for helping ambitious organizations design strategies and putting those strategies to work. Founded in 1998, Acquis has worked with US and International organizations on strategic efforts, ranging from more than 100 Fortune 500 companies to early stage start-ups. For more information on Acquis, please visit www.acquisconsulting.com.

