National Bank Investments Announces March 2022 Cash Distributions for certain NBI Exchange-Traded Funds

MONTREAL, March 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) announced today the March 2022 cash distribution amounts per unit for certain exchange-traded funds (ETF), as indicated in the table below.
Unitholders of record on March 24, 2022 will receive cash distributions on March 31, 2022. Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:
ETF Name
Ticker Symbol (TSX)
Cash Distribution
per Unit
Payment
NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF
NREA
$ 0.1600
Quarterly
NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF
NPRF
$ 0.0800
Monthly
NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF
NUBF
$ 0.0600
Monthly
NBI High Yield Bond ETF
NHYB
$ 0.1100
Monthly
NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF
NSCB
$ 0.0300
Monthly
NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF
NSCE
$ 0.0500
Quarterly
NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF
NUSA
$ 0.0200
Quarterly
NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF
NDIV
$ 0.0500
Monthly
NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
NSCC
$ 0.0500
Monthly
NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF
NSSB
$ 0.0100
Monthly
About NBI ETFs
NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
About National Bank Investments Inc.
National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at December 31, 2021, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $80 billion.
Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.
National Bank Investments is a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association and a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment.
About National Bank of Canada
With $367 billion in assets as at January 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has more than 27,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange NA. Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
SOURCE National Bank of Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.