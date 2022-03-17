Medtronic appoints new Operating Unit Presidents

Que Dallara joins as EVP & President, Diabetes

DUBLIN, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc MDT, a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced leadership transitions for three of its Operating Units – Diabetes, Surgical Robotics, and Cardiac Rhythm Management – bringing in critical skills and capabilities and creating opportunities for internal talent.

"The future of medical technology requires strong leadership in data science, artificial intelligence, and robotics, all of which make these three Operating Unit President roles some of the most important and dynamic leadership opportunities in our industry," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "These appointments not only strengthen our businesses and build our technology expertise; they also further establish Medtronic as a destination for world-class talent."

Que Dallara joins as Executive Vice President and Operating Unit President, Diabetes

Que Dallara joins the Medtronic Executive Committee reporting to Chairman and CEO Geoff Martha on May 2, 2022. Dallara comes from Honeywell where she served as President and CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise, and earlier as SVP and chief commercial officer. She also held general manager and strategy roles at TE Connectivity Ltd. and Microsoft, after working at McKinsey in her early career.

Experienced in new product development and commercialization, Dallara has managed robust product portfolios, led end-to-end R&D innovation, and business development initiatives that strengthened organic and inorganic company growth. She will bring unique and meaningful perspective and experiences to the Diabetes business and Medtronic Executive Committee.

In this role, Dallara succeeds Sean Salmon, executive vice president and president, Cardiovascular Portfolio and Diabetes Operating Unit, who now turns to focus exclusively on leading the Cardiovascular Portfolio. Salmon will ensure continuity and support Dallara's transition into the Diabetes business. He continues as a member of the Medtronic Executive and Capital Allocation Committees, helping to lead the company's enterprise strategy.

Mike Marinaro named Operating Unit President, Surgical Robotics

Marinaro joins the Medical Surgical Portfolio leadership team reporting to Executive Vice President and President, Bob White. Marinaro is a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience and success at Medtronic. Previously, he led the Cardiac Rhythm Management Operating Unit with annualized revenue of more than $4 billion. Under Marinaro's leadership, the business launched and scaled the Micra leadless pacemaker product line to more than $400 million annualized revenue.

Marinaro is known for his strong focus on innovation, commercialization, and scaling businesses and building inclusive work environments - ideal attributes to help continue Surgical Robotics' growth trajectory.

Marinaro succeeds Megan Rosengarten, who is taking a planned six-month sabbatical to spend more time with her family with the full support of Medtronic. Rosengarten has successfully led the Surgical Robotics business for the past four years, steering the Hugo RAS System from early development to commercialization, and leading the acquisition of the Digital Surgery business.

Dr. Kweli Thompson named Operating Unit President, Cardiac Rhythm Management

Dr. Thompson joins the Cardiovascular Portfolio leadership team reporting to Salmon. Dr. Thompson is an accomplished medical technology leader with two decades of experience in business development, clinical research, product marketing, and general management. Dr. Thompson is known for accelerating performance, growth, and profitability. Previously, as vice president and general manager of the Cardiac Resynchronization and Defibrillation Solutions businesses, a part of Cardiac Rhythm Management, he led Defibrillation Solutions to the highest market share in three years and the highest Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy market share in more than a decade.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic MDT, visit www.Medtronic.com , and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

