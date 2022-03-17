Anixa Biosciences to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Hosted by M-Vest, a Division of Maxim Group LLC

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ANIX, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that the Company will present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, hosted by M-Vest, a division of Maxim Group LLC, on March 28th – 30th from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm EDT.
During this virtual conference, Anixa's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Catelani, will provide an overview of Anixa's business and an update on the Company's programs. To attend the conference and view the presentation, sign up to become an M-Vest member here.
About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a COVID-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease – and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.
Contacts
Company Contact:
Mike Catelani
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
mcatelani@anixa.com
408-708-9808
Media:
Slavena Salve Nissan, M.D.
LifeSci Communications
snissan@lifescicomms.com
718-483-4440
Investors:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
eric@lifesciadvisors.com
646-751-4363
SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
