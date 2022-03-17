CompatibL Recognized for Risk Management Innovation in 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that it has selected CompatibL, a recognized leading provider of risk management solutions, as winner of the "Best Risk Management Platform" award in the sixth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program, honoring the 'breakthrough' CompatibL Cloud Platform.

CompatibL Cloud is a cloud-based enterprise risk platform with traditional and machine learning models, advanced analytics, multi-cloud support, and a user-friendly User Interface. The financial risk management software offers Business Intelligence (BI) tools, real-time risk analytics, comprehensive risk reporting tools, and more. CompatibL Cloud seamlessly runs on every cloud infrastructure option, from container management services to the latest serverless technologies, relational and NoSQL databases, messaging solutions and caching solutions.

The platform's unique open architecture reduces barriers to clients' cloud migration. As a multi-cloud solution that can run on virtually any set of cloud technologies, CompatibL Cloud can be rapidly deployed on any of the client's preferred cloud infrastructure providers, each with their own unique set of technologies. This simplifies procurement, reduces IT and operations costs, and resolves many regulatory and operational issues.

"This award recognizes all the hard work put in by the CompatibL team as well as validating our unwavering commitment to our valued clients and partners. In fact, it was our clients who reported that one of the main impediments to effective problem resolution was the lack of awareness of each other's efforts during remote work. To address this critical client need, we made changes and added new functionality to CompatibL Cloud," said Igor Tsitavets, CEO of CompatibL. "According to our clients, these new features have dramatically enhanced their ability to coordinate efforts and succeed in resolving incoming data issues when working remotely. We will always put the clients needs' first."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,950 nominations from across the globe.

"Risk management continues to evolve rapidly and financial institutions, derivatives dealers, central bank, asset managers, investment management companies and wealth managers all need 'breakthrough' technologies for comprehensive risk management," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "CompatibL is delivering on this need, with major strides toward upgrading CompatibL Cloud to show their continued leadership in delivering technology and expertise as a best in class cloud platform. Congratulations to the entire CompatibL team for winning our 'Best Risk Management Platform' award for 2022."

As one of the globally recognized leaders in trading and risk software, CompatibL has a 18 year track record of delivering advanced software solutions to some of the world's largest and best known banks and asset managers.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About CompatibL

CompatibL is a leading provider of trading and risk management solutions, custom software applications and services to the financial industry. The company was founded in 2003 by Alexander Sokol, winner of the 2018 Risk Quant of the Year Award. CompatibL has over 300 quants, solution architects, and software engineers in North America, Europe, and Asia. CompatibL's model validation and quantitative consultancy practice specializes in portfolio valuation, risk, and regulatory compliance. More about CompatibL: compatibl.com



