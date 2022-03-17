Nash Recognized for Decentralized Finance Innovation in 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Nash has been selected as winner of the "Best DeFi Marketplace" award in the sixth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards.

Nash is an app built for everyday financial needs, serving as a single app that will allow users to receive their salary, pay their bills, and make everyday purchases with a debit card, as well as gain access to investment opportunities and high-interest earnings. Nash will incorporate a cash account with an IBAN alongside a number of crypto investment and earnings products, making it as easy as possible for users to put their spare cash to work.

At the center of the Nash platform is a crypto-powered earnings marketplace. Nash is currently the only company in Europe to offer direct access to the Aave protocol from fiat currency, saving customers the trouble of purchasing and staking cryptocurrency so as to earn high interest rates on their capital. In the very short term, Nash will be expanding the Aave offering to include a variety of earnings packages, including a package based on the Anchor protocol offering a stable annual interest rate of 13.5%.

With Nash, users don't have to go through a complex, multi-platform process to access "DeFi" money markets – which at present are accessible only for tech-savvy users. With Nash, adding funds to these earnings packages is as simple as a bank transfer, or sending money from their main account to a savings account.

In addition to its earnings offerings, Nash also provides many cryptocurrency investment and trading opportunities, offering the chance to trade thousands of tokens with a maximum fee of only 1%.

"With bank interest rates at all-time lows, and in many cases negative, people are looking for better ways to save and grow their wealth. There are a number of options out there: stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrency and more," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Unfortunately, most of these options remain out of reach for everyday consumers who do not want to learn about specialized apps and technologies. Nash's simple, intuitive approach allows them to break through and compete against other neobanking apps. We extend our sincere congratulations to the Nash team on being our choice for the 'Best DeFi Marketplace.'"

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,950 nominations from across the globe.

"We are incredibly grateful for this award from FinTech Breakthrough as we feel we really are breaking through the sector and carving our own niche. This is Nash's vision: to give everyone the opportunity to grow their wealth with revolutionary cryptocurrency products – simply and intuitively, from within their primary financial app," said Kellogg Fairbank, CEO of Nash. "The Nash experience aims to be similar to a traditional banking app albeit with super-charged savings offerings. We will be incorporating a variety of earnings packages with different risk levels. Nash is building the financial superapp of the future."

Additionally, Nash distinguishes itself through security. While other mainstream crypto providers have custody of their users' coins, Nash leaves its customers in charge. All users have their own blockchain wallet, protected by advanced encryption.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About Nash

Nash is building the fintech superapp for everything: receiving your salary, doing your shopping – but also buying Bitcoin or earning interest through high-yield crypto protocols. Nash bridges the gap between traditional and decentralized finance so anyone can enjoy the new financial opportunities offered by cryptocurrency, combining cash accounts, DeFi-powered earnings and crypto trading all in one app. With Nash, normal people can grow their wealth through real crypto services that feel just like the digital banking platforms they know. Nash was founded in 2017 by five open-source blockchain developers on three different continents and is registered in Vaduz, Liechtenstein. For more information, please visit: https://nash.io/

