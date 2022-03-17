Accelerating Biologics Development to Medicines: Key Drivers of Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The biopharmaceutical industry has made great strides in delivering cost-effective therapies to the market in the shortest timelines within regulatory guidelines. However, these advances are challenged by increasingly complex biologics formats and the subsequent additional analytical work for biologics development. In today's highly competitive landscape, it is necessary for biotech and pharmaceutical companies to focus on core capabilities while relying on a network of collaborators, vendors and regulatory experts to fill gaps.

Key to biopharmaceutical R&D is selecting contract research organizations (CROs) that share a company's goals of safety, quality, speed and low cost. At the same time, it is important to evaluate multiple cell line development (CLD) platforms to determine which platform will produce optimal titers.

Join this webinar to learn strategies to shorten timelines while minimizing safety and regulatory risks for biologics development. The featured speaker will also detail CLD platform options and how testing across multiple platforms simultaneously can help reduce timelines and reduce risks.

