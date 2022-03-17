EyeLock Enters Facial Biometric Market with NanoFace™

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeLock LLC, a leader of iris identity authentication solutions and subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation VOXX, announced today it has entered the facial biometric market with its newly released NanoFace™ facial recognition solution.

For the past decade, EyeLock has been focused on iris recognition, building a strong portfolio of intellectual property with over 100 patents or patents pending. While iris authentication remains the Company's forte, it will also offer other biometric applications as enterprises and consumers continue to gravitate towards multi-modal applications. With NanoFace, this demand can now be met.

NanoFace from EyeLock delivers ultra-high accuracy, authentication speeds under one second, and operating distance up to six feet -- capabilities not currently seen in other market offerings. NanoFace is one of the most advanced and affordable facial biometric solutions available today and has been at the top of those tested by the National Institute of Security and Technology ("NIST®").

Commenting on today's announcement, EyeLock's President Allen Ibaugh stated, "While the EyeLock brand has become synonymous with iris recognition, we continually listen to the industry and evolve. Thus, the expansion into facial authentication is a natural fit. We want to offer customers choice and deliver an easy, affordable and technologically advanced solution that meets their needs. With NanoFace and other EyeLock solutions, coupled with our expanding global distribution channels, we believe we are in an excellent position for growth, especially as multi-modality biometric solutions grow in popularity."

In a survey of EyeLock's clients regarding what they want in a facial biometric solution, the majority of respondents stated that speed, accuracy and affordability were the top three driving factors. These key factors were followed by ease-of-use and a smaller footprint. The NanoFace met expectations across all the categories, with its compact size of only 8"x4"x1.5".

Among EyeLock's strengths is its vast OEM partnerships in the access control industry. As such, NanoFace is now fully integrated into Lenel, Software House, AMAG, Kantech, Honeywell, Genetec, RS2, Open Options, Avigilon, Pacom, and Sicunet access control system solutions. Customers of these major brands can now benefit from the integrated offering leveraging EyeLock's iris and facial biometric capabilities.

Considering a biometric security solution for your facility and leaning towards face as the biometric modality? Learn more about NanoFace by simply scanning the QR code with your mobile device to be taken to the Company's NanoFace webpage. For an in-person demonstration, visit us at EyeLock's Booth #19116 at the 2022 International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West), March 22-25 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV.

About EyeLock:

EyeLock LLC is an acknowledged leader in advanced biometric identity authentication. The Company's significant IP portfolio, including more than 75 patents granted and another 30 pending, and proprietary technology enables the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLock's solutions have been integrated and embedded across consumer and enterprise platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords. Corporations across the Fortune 500 recognize the need for higher security that EyeLock provides. For more information, please visit www.eyelock.com or contact EyeLock via email directly at sales@eyelock.com.

About VOXX International Corporation:

VOXX International Corporation VOXX has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

EyeLock LLC Contact :

Chris J. Jahnke

Email: cjahnke@eyelock.com

VOXX International Contact:

Glenn Wiener

Email: gwiener@gwcco.com

SOURCE EyeLock LLC