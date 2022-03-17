Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Celebrates Gas Utility Workers' Day

DOVER, Del., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation CPK (Chesapeake Utilities) proudly joins gas companies across the nation to celebrate Gas Utility Workers' Day, recognized March 18. The American Public Gas Association established this day of recognition to honor gas utility employees for the important work they do in delivering safe, reliable and affordable energy to homes and businesses.
Often the unsung heroes, gas utility team members keep natural gas and propane gas flowing around the clock and, despite challenging conditions, working efficiently to minimize disruption to our customers. They also help deliver on the Company's commitment to keeping people safe by inspecting and maintaining more than 8,700 miles of transmission, distribution and service lines to provide energy to our communities safely.
"It's an honor to recognize the dedicated Chesapeake Utilities Corporation team members who work tirelessly to safely deliver natural gas and propane service to our customers," said Jeff Sylvester, senior vice president and chief operating officer. "Their work is essential, both to the success of our Company and to the well-being of the communities we serve."
About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com.
Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
