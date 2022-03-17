Jason Jed Raqueno Joins IAB Tech Lab as Senior Director, Privacy, Identity & Data Protection

Data Privacy Leader Joins to Lead Project Rearc at a Critical Time as the Industry Explores Alternatives to Third-Party Cookies and Other Identifiers

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab , the global digital advertising technical standard-setting body, today announced that Jason Jed Raqueno has joined IAB Tech Lab as Senior Director, Privacy, Identity & Data Protection. In this role, Jason will oversee emerging privacy technologies, such as the Global Privacy & Accountability Platforms and lead privacy working groups where he will work side-by-side with digital advertising industry partners to develop solutions to address privacy, identity, and accountability. Jason assumes the role effective immediately and will report to Chief Executive Officer Anthony Katsur.

"Jason brings valuable strategic insight into connecting the dots across privacy and data protection for the ad ecosystem," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "Throughout his career, he's built 'agile privacy' into digital e-commerce products, led data privacy for personalized ads streams, and will help solve some of the most pressing privacy challenges facing the ad industry. With his extensive privacy expertise and leadership, he'll be vital in driving privacy forward for the digital advertising industry."

Jason is a widely respected leader in the digital advertising industry with experience in data privacy specializing in agile and innovative digital tech. Prior to joining IAB Tech Lab, he led digital and ad media privacy for Loblaw Companies Ltd, one of Canada's top retailers, and was responsible for leading data privacy for personalized ad streams. There, he ensured privacy in audience targeting and ad serving platforms, digital ad campaigns, and customized data projects with ad partners.

"The successful advancement of privacy technologies requires forethought, seamless industry collaboration, and the technical knowledge necessary to execute. Since its inception, IAB Tech Lab has set the standard for how businesses can better comply with privacy regulations," said Raqueno. "There has never been a more important time to ensure the entire advertising ecosystem is keeping privacy top of mind while developing alternatives to third-party cookies and other identifiers. I am extraordinarily excited to join IAB Tech Lab and look forward to working with the industry to realize our collective potential."

Jason has a Master's Degree in Public Policy, specializing in profiling by organizations, an Honors BA Degree in Law & Society, and a High Honors Diploma in Security Administration. Additionally, Jason holds CIPM and CIPP/C privacy certifications.

