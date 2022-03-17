Design Controls -- The Secret to Better Medical Devices, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical device professionals know they must follow specific regulations — some of them even know what those regulations are. But how many professionals know how those regulations can help them be better designers and make their companies stronger?

In this webinar, the featured speaker will discuss some of the best practices for Design Controls and about truly understanding the reason for building a device. The speaker will discuss how to use that information to streamline the process from User Needs to Validation. Also, there will be a discussion about how to use design controls to mitigate risks within a product that might have not been previously recognized.

Join Etienne Nichols, Community Manager and Medical Device Guru, Greenlight Guru, for the live webinar on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Design Controls — The Secret to Better Medical Devices.

