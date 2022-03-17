Philadelphia Realtor, Maxwell Realty Co. Inc., Announces Three Luxury Condos for Sale at Walnut Street Luxury Condominiums

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking for a new home on Rittenhouse Square, the search is over. Luxury Rittenhouse Square realtor Maxwell Realty Co. Inc. is pleased to announce Walnut Street Luxury Condominiums has three luxury properties available for sale.

Located in Rittenhouse Square, 2110 Walnut Street is a 10-story building within walking distance of Rittenhouse Square Park, the University of Pennsylvania, and some of the top restaurants in the city. Each residence features a 10-year tax abatement, an assigned indoor parking space, and 10-foot-plus ceilings. Each residence boasts top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and a virtual entrance system.

The largest of the three units at 3,197 square feet, Residence 201 is a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath condo that features an open space floor plan that includes a combined kitchen, dining, and living area. The gourmet kitchen boasts appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero and custom-designed Italian cabinets by Scavolini. The master bedroom has a Pianca walk-in closet system, and the master bath features a steam shower. A large outdoor patio is included in this residence, giving the homeowner a private area to entertain guests or unwind after a long day in the urban jungle.

Residences 301 and 401 are three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath, 2,816-square-foot condos that feature lots of natural light throughout the open floor plan. Each has a kitchen designed for the home chef in mind. Other features include wide plank flooring, private terraces, radiant heat flooring in the bathrooms, central air, and electric heating.

Perhaps the greatest perk of living at 2110 Walnut Street is the tax abatement. Each luxury property offers a 10-year tax abatement. "Tax abatements allow the neighborhood to thrive with new business and new neighbors," says Rittenhouse Square realtor, Nancy Alperin. "By buying a condo at Walnut Street Condominiums, you'll only see the property value increase as time progresses."

If you are interested in learning more about Walnut Street Luxury Condominiums, or would like to schedule a visit, please visit the website or call 215-546-6000.

About Maxwell Realty Co. Inc.

With unique expertise in luxury realty, Maxwell Realty has over $3 billion in real estate sold. Maxwell Realty's luxury realtors have made over 10,000 transactions across the Philadelphia region. To learn more about the real estate company, visit maxwellrealty.com .

