Paybotic, a Leading Provider of Affordable Payment Solutions in the Cannabis Industry and Surrounding Markets, Participating in Trade Shows Across the U.S. in March, April, and May 2022

Recognizing the Growing Need for its Cannabis Payment Solution Services, Paybotic to Showcase to Growing Number of Cannabis Business Owners

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paybotic, a leading provider of affordable payment solutions in the cannabis industry and surrounding markets, is pleased to showcase its products and services at several key trade shows across the U.S. in March, April, and May 2022.

Recognizing the growing need for its cannabis payment solution services as the industry continues to grow and thrive, Paybotic will be exhibiting at the following upcoming trade shows to help business owners find solutions they can trust:

NECANN Boston , Boston, Massachusetts , March 18–20. Booth 208. Paybotic is the Stage Sponsor for this event.

, , March 18–20. Booth 208. Paybotic is the Stage Sponsor for this event. Lucky Leaf , Detroit, Michigan , March 25–26. Booth 509.

, , March 25–26. Booth 509. NECANN Oklahoma , Tulsa, Oklahoma , April 23–24. Booth 700.

, , April 23–24. Booth 700. Carolinas Cannabusiness , Hickory, North Carolina , April 29–30. Booth 310.

, , April 29–30. Booth 310. Athletes in Cannabis , Elizabeth, New Jersey , May 6–7. Paybotic is the Gold Sponsor for this event and located at the Gold Sponsor booth.

Additionally, Paybotic will also serve as the Wifi and Hotel Key Card Sponsor for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , taking place in Miami, Florida April 20-21.

As the cannabis industry boom continues, and as legalization of cannabis arrives in more states, retailers for both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores require payment solutions that allow their businesses to respond to today's demands. Paybotic is at the forefront of efforts to create a financial services ecosystem for cannabis businesses.

At these trade shows, Paybotic is pleased to help new and existing clients better understand its full breadth of services.

"We are pleased to help clients find a solution that is right for their business," said Max Miller, Co-founder and President of Paybotic. "At Paybotic, we understand people come to trade shows to explore opportunities and make informed business decisions, and we are here to help."

Paybotic's custom payment solutions include debit card processing and PIN-authorized credit card acceptance, ACH processing, check service, gift card programs, merchant cash advances, cannabis banking, and more. Paybotic can help clients with accountancy services, cash management (including online tools like bill payment and account analysis) as well as business insurance providing top-tier coverage for any risk situation. These services are offered without complicated applications or integrations and customers experience fast approval and onboarding with attentive customer service.

About Paybotic

Paybotic is a leading provider of reliable and affordable payment solutions in the cannabis industry and surrounding markets where it has established long-lasting relationships with its customers. The company is committed to meeting its customers' evolving needs through partnerships with top financial services and payment technology platforms. Paybotic works to elevate the industry by serving as a trusted resource dedicated to the betterment of the cannabis community as a whole. Paybotic is located at 120 South Dixie Highway, Unit 201, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401. For more information, visit www.paybotic.com or call (844) 471-2078. Engage with Paybotic on Linkedin , Facebook , or Instagram . Paybotic can also be reached at support@paybotic.com .

Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc. 954-723-9350

332147@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paybotic-a-leading-provider-of-affordable-payment-solutions-in-the-cannabis-industry-and-surrounding-markets-participating-in-trade-shows-across-the-us-in-march-april-and-may-2022-301504692.html

SOURCE Paybotic