Metrc Announces Government Contract with the State of Minnesota

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Partnership to Support the Regulation of the State's Medical Cannabis Market with the Implementation of the Company's Track-and-Trace System

LAKELAND, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metrc , the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory systems in the U.S., announced its new contract with the state of Minnesota to support the state's regulation of medical cannabis, the Company's 19th government contract to date nationwide.

Metrc will implement its robust track-and-trace platform to help facilitate the Minnesota Medical Cannabis Program's data collection and regulatory oversight. The Company's system offers a unique RFID tag model, where each individual plant and product is traceable through a patented radio-frequency identification tag, allowing for seamless data tracking for each plant, optimizing inventory control and cultivation management. This inventory management system helps ensure regulatory compliance, assists with the accurate reporting of sales data, combats the illicit market, and provides much needed advances in consumer and product safety.

"As the Minnesota Medical Cannabis Program continues to evolve, we are excited to bring our state-of-the-art track-and-trace platform, which will enable state regulators to conveniently and securely track, store and retrieve millions of data points from operators around the state," said Jeff Wells, CEO of Metrc . "Metrc is eager to work side-by-side with the Department of Health and partner with existing operators within the state to create an effective and well-regulated medical marketplace that Minnesota's regulators, patients and operators can truly trust."

Metrc now holds exclusive government contracts in every region of the U.S, including Alaska, California, and Washington, D.C. While these areas have diverse regulatory frameworks, each jurisdiction shares the common goal of ensuring safe legal cannabis markets. Metrc continues to be the favored partner of regulators and businesses in serving their unique needs and goals.

About Metrc

Metrc is the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory systems in the United States. Our solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer-support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is engaged in 19 government contracts and serves more than 250,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation's legal cannabis market.

Media Contact:

Justin Bernstein

Mattio Communications

metrc@mattio.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metrc-announces-government-contract-with-the-state-of-minnesota-301504775.html

SOURCE Metrc