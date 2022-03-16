NASA Awards Ground Systems and Mission Operations-3 Contract

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the Ground Systems and Mission Operations-3 (GSMO-3) contract to KBR Wyle Services LLC of Greenbelt, Maryland. The contract will provide services including systems engineering, facility engineering, launch and early orbit support, flight operations, flight dynamics support, and sustaining engineering for NASA.
The total maximum ordering value of the cost-plus-award fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is $640 million. The effective ordering period is from June 1, 2022, through May 31, 2027. The work will be performed at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and at other facilities related to NASA missions and launch activities.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
The contractor will support a wide range of mission operations, including concept studies, formulation development, implementation, operations, sustaining engineering and decommissioning. The contractor will also support operations studies, systems engineering, design, implementation, integration and testing of ground systems and operations products, mission operations and sustaining engineering.
This contract will support NASA's science and Earth science missions including, but not limited to: Earth Observing System; Earth Observing System Data and Operations System; Magnetospheric Multi-Scale mission; Global Precipitation Measurement mission; Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter; James Webb Space Telescope; Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope; Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (built by NASA for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration); Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope; and Solar Dynamics Observatory.
For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-awards-ground-systems-and-mission-operations-3-contract-301504584.html
SOURCE NASA
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.