Government Contractors Confident About the Future, According to a New Study from OCI Proposal Consultants

RESTON, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Government contractors are confident about future business and growth opportunities – especially in cybersecurity and infrastructure – according to the new OCI "Government Contractor Confidence Index" study.
In addition, the survey found that COVID-19 is still "somewhat" impacting their businesses, and the Biden administration has had a minimal impact. The survey was distributed to 5,600 Directors and VP's of Business Development, Capture, and Proposals. The target of the survey was large, medium-size, and small Federal contractor firms.
"In the government-contracting arena, there has never been a study that quantifiably measures the overall confidence of the government contracting community," said Russell Smith, President of OCI Proposal Consulting. "Our goal was to fill this gap. We also wanted to help contractors to understand how their peers feel about the future, and guide their successes in the year ahead."
Here are the top-level findings of the study:
- 66% of the respondents expressed solid confidence in the federal market for 2022 – with a high confidence level of 95%, plus or minus 6%.
- Cybersecurity and Infrastructure emerged as the top priority areas for contractors, followed by Big Data and Defense.
- Only 9% of the respondents stated that the Biden administration has had an impact on their businesses.
- 25% of respondents stated that COVID-19 was having some impact on businesses. Seventeen percent admitted that it was having a noticeable effect on their business. Only 11% said it was having no impact.
- A significant segment of respondents stated that they are having a hard time finding the right talent.
Click here to download the full report. The study was co-authored by Alan Chvotkin, Partner in the Washington, D.C. government contracts law firm Nichols Liu and federal market subject matter expert (SME), and Russell Smith, President of OCI Proposal Consultants.
