Oscar Health Chooses Medecision Solution to Provide Leading Digital Care Management for Its Members

DALLAS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar Health, the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members, is the newest customer of Medecision, a leading provider of digital care management solutions and services. The Oscar Health team is focused on utilizing technology, design and data to humanize healthcare, "goals that are completely aligned with those of Medecision," said Kenneth Young, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medecision.
Oscar Health, headquartered in New York City, has been challenging the healthcare system's status quo since its founding in 2012. The company's member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care have earned it the trust of more than 1 million Americans as of January 2022.
"We are pleased Oscar Health chose Medecision to power their digital care management," said Young. "Companies like theirs that embrace next-generation technology to provide next-level service to consumers of healthcare are the ones that will be successful disruptors in this space."
"Care management is a critical component of our member experience at Oscar," said Dr. Sameer Amin, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Oscar Health. "We look forward to working with Medecision to improve our workflows and efficiency so that we can reach more of our members at the critical moments in their healthcare journeys."
About Medecision
Medecision® is a digital care management company whose solutions and services are used by leading health plans and care delivery organizations to support more than 42 million people nationwide. Aerial™, a HITRUST CSF®-certified, SaaS solution from Medecision, seamlessly connects the healthcare ecosystem to powerful data and insights that drive meaningful consumer engagement while creating efficiencies to reduce costs and support effective care, case and utilization management. Aveus, Medecision's professional services division, helps business leaders solve complex challenges and drive better performance, leaving organizations more capable. To learn more about Medecision, visit medecision.com.
