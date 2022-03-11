Maple Reinders Consortium Awarded Critical, Multi-Year Project for the City of Barrie Wastewater Treatment Facility Upgrade - Canada's Largest Wastewater Infrastructure IPD Project to date

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Maple Reinders today announced that the Maple-Bird Joint-Venture (MBJV), a collaborative entity of which Maple Reinders is a managing partner, has been awarded the City of Barrie's 'FIN2020-199P - Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) Team - for Wastewater Treatment Facility (WwTF) Upgrade Program', Canada's largest and most comprehensive wastewater IPD project to date.

Use of the IPD delivery model is growing in popularity in the Canadian infrastructure sector and is particularly well-suited for projects where a high degree of trust and transparency is required between the Owner and project partners, and where multiple projects need to happen simultaneously.

The City of Barrie's WwTF Upgrade Program will take approximately 8 years to complete and includes Advanced Nutrient Removal Solution for the existing plant, plans for the expansion of the facility to 96 Megalitres per day, Digester Capacity Expansion, Peak Flow Attenuation Facility, a new Hydro Substation and other critical features.

"Maple Reinders is pleased to continue its legacy of flexibility in project delivery, and open and transparent, 'partner-based' approach to project realization. We have extensive experience with this asset type and this partner and are confident that this project will achieve the targets set for by the City of Barrie" said Maple Reinders' Vice-President of Major Projects, Reuben Scholtens. "We are excited to collaborate with the City and our partners in order to bring this world-class facility upgrade to the City of Barrie on time and on budget".

Maple Reinders is a full-service builder that specializes in the design, construction, commissioning and operation of water and wastewater treatment infrastructure, organic and solid waste processing facilities, and building construction (industrial, commercial, and institutional). The company stands apart from its peers in that it takes a full-service approach to its infrastructure projects, providing a full range of project financing and long-term operations and maintenance of the assets it develops. Maple Reinders has differentiated itself in its agnostic approach to project delivery models, whereby they are able to recommend the approach best suited to its clients and their projects.

Maple Reinders is a family and employee-owned Canadian company with offices across Canada and has been in business for 55 years.

