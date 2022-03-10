4 Tips to Make Adopting a Dog a Paws-itive Experience

MISSION, Kan., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding a dog to the family can be exciting, but it comes with responsibility, too. When you involve the entire family and plan ahead, you can be better prepared to provide a loving home and enjoy all the unconditional love only a four-legged best friend can give.

From preparing your home to researching the best dog for your family and completing the adoption process, these tips and insights from the PEDIGREE® brand's "Ultimate Guide to Dog Adoption" can help you prepare for what to expect:

1. Prepare Your Home for Adoption

In order to make the transition as smooth as possible, prep your home and make sure you have all the necessary items for your furry friend's arrival. You'll need supplies like a crate or kennel, food and water bowls, collar, leash, grooming supplies and toys. It's also a good idea to stock up on puppy pads and cleaning supplies for inevitable accidents when you're potty training.

2. Search for Your Ideal Dog

When you start your search, you'll likely discover a wealth of choices and options. Think about your lifestyle and the type of breed, mix or size dog that best suits your family. Some breeds require more exercise than others, so you'll need a fenced yard or enough time for regular walks. Also think about grooming and maintenance; longer-haired dogs require more regular, hands-on care. If you're overwhelmed by all the options, try using a breed selector tool to help narrow down the choices.

3. Encourage Kids to Get Involved

Childhood pets can create sacred memories in later years, and having your kids take an active role in helping choose the family dog can make the experience even more special. Kids aren't always able to communicate what they envision, but they can often show you in a drawing.

Now, thanks to AI technology and machine learning, you can have fun with the process of finding a dog and use a tool like the PEDIGREE brand's Rescue Doodles to match your child's drawing with a similar looking, adoptable dog nearby, powered by Adopt-a-Pet.com. To match a doodle with an adoptable pup, parents take a snap of their child's masterpiece and text it to the dedicated number to guide them to an available dog nearby. Text 'Doodle' to 717-670-6675 or visit rescuedoodles.com to learn more.

4. Begin the Shelter Adoption Process

To find "your dog," keep an open mind. It's important to find the right dog for you – one that fits your lifestyle, family dynamic and home. Be prepared to visit and meet potential matches as many times as it takes. Bring a notepad and pen so you can write down pertinent information and important questions you want to ask, including any information the shelter can provide about the dog's history, health, training and behavior. Once you find the right dog to join your family, be prepared for some paperwork. Adoption questionnaires help shelters ensure dogs are going to loving, responsible families that are willing to provide forever homes.

