Government of Canada and its partners support enhanced active transportation in East Hants

ELMSDALE, NS, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Active transportation contributes to the affordable ways that Canadians can connect with each other, reducing traffic congestion and supporting our nation's achievement of a net-zero economy by 2050. Investing in public transportation infrastructure for communities creates jobs and contributes towards rebuilding a resilient and equitable Canada.

Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; John A. MacDonald, Member of the House of Assembly for Hants East, on behalf of the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables; and Eleanor Roulston, Warden of the Municipality of East Hants, announced funding for active transportation infrastructure in the Municipality of East Hants.

As part of the East Hants master plan for active transportation, the project will reconstruct just over one kilometre of Highway 214, creating new sidewalks, trails and supporting infrastructure in Elmsdale. The enhancements will support residents to walk, roll, run, or ride a bicycle around their community. By encouraging more people to get active, this project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to over 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

The Government of Canada is investing over $680,000 towards enriching the active transportation infrastructure in East Hants through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is providing more than $560,000 and the Municipality of East Hants is contributing more than $450,000.

Quotes

"As our communities in East Hants continue to grow, it is crucial to have active transportation infrastructure to keep us connected to the places where we gather. This project is about connecting residential communities to important services in the Municipality while reducing emissions and fighting climate change."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This clean transportation investment will establish an active transportation spine through East Hants. It is through investments like this project in East Hants, and commitment from local government that will advance our goal to complete core active transportation networks that are accessible for all ages and all abilities in 65% of the province's communities by 2030."

John A. MacDonald, Member of the House of Assembly for Hants East, on behalf of the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables

"This announcement is another positive step towards creating walkable and environmentally sustainable communities in East Hants," says Warden Eleanor Roulston. "Highway 214 is a central corridor that provides connections between residential areas and business and recreation opportunities. We are pleased to see updates in this area that will address the growing needs of our community."

Eleanor Roulston, Warden, Municipality of East Hants

Quick Facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $206 million towards 28 green infrastructure stream projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada Plan.

has invested more than towards 28 green infrastructure stream projects across under the Investing in Plan. During that period, over $38 billion has been invested in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $207 million for active transportation projects.

has been invested in communities across to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over for active transportation projects. To further support human-powered transportation, the Government of Canada announced its first-ever Active Transportation Fund in July 2021 , which will provide $400 million over five years to support a modal shift away from cars and toward active methods of transit.

announced its first-ever Active Transportation Fund in , which will provide over five years to support a modal shift away from cars and toward active methods of transit. The Province has set a target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Associated links

Government of Canada announces the country's first-ever federal strategy and fund dedicated to building active transportation trails and pathways

Infrastructure Canada – News Release

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

Infrastructure Canada - Infrastructure in Nova Scotia

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Infrastructure Canada – Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Nova Scotia Natural Resources and Renewables

Natural Resources and Renewables – Renewables

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada