Redox main stage to feature innovation-focused lightning talks at HIMSS 2022

MADISON, Wis., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redox, the industry-leading healthcare interoperability solution, has announced its roster of presentations and interviews at this year's HIMSS in Orlando, FL. These live sessions will take place from March 15-17th and include innovation stances from such companies as Abbott ($ABT), AWS, and WebMD. This series of lightning talks gives HIMSS attendees a full range of perspectives surrounding healthcare data themes.

Featured innovation talks include:

Unite Us: Connecting Health and Social Care —Tu, March 15 , 1:30pm ,

—Tu, , , Redox: Supporting Provider's Cloud Data Needs —Tu, March 15 , 5pm ,

—Tu, , , Google: FHIR Integration at Scale —Wed, March 16, 2:30pm ,

—Wed, March 16, , Redox : Using Car e quality to Retrieve Patient Records Nationwide —Wed, March 16, 3pm ,

—Wed, March 16, , and interviews with healthcare and healthIT executives on the Redox main stage.

"Healthcare has changed so much since HIMSS was last in person. We want our presence to emphasize that Redox is aware of the shifting landscape between providers, payers, and healthcare technologies, and we are meeting those needs at every juncture," explains Redox Director of Brand, David Millsaps, who will also attend HIMSS. "Because interoperability is a universal need in healthcare, Redox partners and customers represent a broad spectrum. HIMSS is an exciting opportunity to amplify their vision as we move forward together."

All sessions will take place at Booth 2621. Following Wednesday's series, Redox is also hosting a party for face-to-face networking and collaboration amongst healthcare and healthIT professionals. This limited-registration event will take place at Taverna Opa on March 16 at 7pm. The party will include Greek cuisine and healthcare-theme cocktails. HIMSS attendees and members of the media are invited to attend all events.

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 1,800+ healthcare delivery organizations and 300 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 20 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 85 electronic health record systems. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient's experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox platform at www.redoxengine.com. Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

