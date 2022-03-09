MD Financial Management and Scotiabank announce creation of multi-employer pension plan to boost physician retirement security

Innovative multi-employer pension plan for incorporated physicians will address longstanding demand
OTTAWA, ON and TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) and Scotiabank are developing a multi-employer pension plan designed specifically for Canadian incorporated physicians. The Medicus Pension Plan will provide incorporated physicians with a unique opportunity to access predictable lifetime retirement income. Plan development is underway and expected to launch within a year, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.
The Medicus Pension Plan will provide a lifetime pension based on a physician's personal earnings and years of service with their medical corporation, while pooling investments, longevity and economic risks among all Plan participants. Incorporated physicians will have an opportunity for an added layer of peace of mind knowing they can plan for a predictable income stream in retirement, including financial protection for their families.
"MD Financial Management's foundational purpose since its inception over 50 years ago is to enable physicians to achieve financial peace of mind," explained Daniel Labonté, President and CEO, MD Financial Management. "For decades, the physician community has called for the formation of a pension plan. With Scotiabank's deep technical experience in pensions, investment and governance, combined with MD's exclusive focus on physician financial security, we are excited to be able to deliver the long sought-after solution that physicians desire. The Medicus Pension Plan will be an excellent complement to the vast array of investment services and advice already available to all physicians – incorporated or unincorporated – through MD and Scotiabank."
As the plan evolves, MD and Scotiabank will work with their many partner organizations, who represent the interests of physicians across the country, on the roll-out of this pension plan. An Administrative Board for the Medicus Pension Plan will be formed, including physician representation, to provide fiduciary oversight and fulfil applicable regulatory requirements.
To ensure successful administration of the pension plan, MD and Scotiabank have teamed up with LifeWorks, Canada's largest administrator of employee pensions and benefits, which provides administrative solutions to more than 1,400 retirement plans, covering over 7.5 million participants.
To stay updated on the progress of the plan, please visit md.ca/medicuspensionplan.
About MD Financial Management Inc.
With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $59 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns or has a majority interest in the MD Group of Companies. It provides financial products and services, is the fund manager for the MD Family of Funds and offers investment counselling services. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.
About Scotiabank
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange BNS and New York Stock Exchange BNS. For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.
SOURCE MD Financial Management Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.