Vi Announces Upcoming Executive Leadership Transition

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vi, the premier developer, owner and operator of 10 luxury senior living communities across the U.S., announced today that President Randy Richardson will retire effective May 31, 2022. Richardson will remain in an advisory role through the end of the year, and current Chief Financial Officer Gary Smith will succeed him as President. The company also announced additional appointments to its executive leadership team.

"On behalf of the Board, I'd like to express my gratitude to Randy for 22 years of extraordinary leadership," said Kevin Poorman, Chairman of the Board. "Randy has been an industry innovator and visionary, leading the way in building a high-performing culture that has contributed to Vi successfully navigating through many unprecedented challenges, such as the pandemic and ever-changing market conditions. His unwavering leadership has resulted in Vi leading the industry in its delivery of exceptional service, quality care, and being an employer-of-choice. Vi is well-positioned for the future, thanks to his vision and execution. We wish him the best for his retirement."

"It has been an honor to serve Vi for over two decades alongside the most talented and dedicated senior living professionals in the industry," said Richardson. "Our collective, successful efforts leading the company through challenges, opportunities and never-before-seen events have made me incredibly proud. I'm most grateful for our dedicated team members, our culture, our diversity and our reputation as the premier operator and employer in the industry. The selection of Gary Smith as my successor is the culmination of a robust leadership development and succession planning process. Gary is a true servant leader and a champion of Vi's culture and values. I am confident that Vi will continue to successfully evolve and thrive under his leadership."

Gary Smith, Vi's most tenured executive management team member, has served as Chief Financial Officer for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Vi, Smith served as Vice President of Finance for an affiliate of JMB Realty Corporation, where he was responsible for the asset management of various acquired operating companies, including obtaining financing, analyzing acquisitions and sales, and overseeing ongoing financial performance. Smith began his career in public accounting at KPMG.

Vi also announced additional executive appointments today:



Senior Vice President Tara Cope , who has 17 years of service, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administration Officer.

, who has 17 years of service, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administration Officer. Senior Vice President, Operations Cary Maslow , who has served the company for 20 years, was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

, who has served the company for 20 years, was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Vice President, Finance Tom Muszynski , Vi's Controller for 18 years, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

About Vi

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vi operates 10 continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) across the United States. Blending the best of a five-star resort lifestyle with senior living, Vi communities provide residents with independent living as well as a continuum of care on-site, including assisted living, memory support and skilled nursing should the need arise. With more than 30 years of experience as the owner and operator of residential communities for older adults, Vi continues to work toward providing quality environments, services and programs to enrich the lives of those they serve. Vi is proud to be the recipient of a number of best workplace awards, including Glassdoor's 2020 "Best Places to Work", and Great Place to Work and Fortune's "Best Workplaces for Aging Services".

Media Contact

Stacy Lewis | Anna Hubbard, Murphy O'Brien, +1 310-453-2539, vi@murphyobrien.com

SOURCE Vi