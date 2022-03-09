Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University integrates 8tree's dentCHECK into its Aviation Maintenance Science curriculum

CONSTANCE, Germany & RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the world's premier accredited university specializing in aviation and aerospace, has begun integrating dentCHECK into its Aviation Maintenance Science (AMS) curriculum.
Embry-Riddle's AMS department prides itself in preparing graduates to work in all sectors of aviation and aerospace maintenance. "Part of that preparation is incorporating cutting-edge technology in our curriculum, especially when that technology is already being used by leading aviation and aerospace maintenance facilities," said Kris Hammer, associate chair of the AMS department. "Advanced aircraft require advanced inspection methods, and 8tree's dentCHECK is a perfect example of this type of technology. Our students getting hands-on experience with the dentCHECK equipment gives them an additional edge over graduates from other Part 147 schools."
"This is a major step in our journey to help prepare students for the technologies and practices that await them in the aviation maintenance workplace," said Arun Chhabra, CEO, 8tree. "By engaging the technical curiosity of today's students, tools like dentCHECK help increase their interest in aviation maintenance careers. This strengthens their employment prospects with airlines, MROs and OEMs who already use such technologies in increasing numbers. Additionally, it addresses the industry's chronic shortage of maintenance technicians by creating a strong pipeline of qualified candidates. We are delighted to have Embry-Riddle as the launch partner for 8tree's Academic Initiative in the aviation industry, and look forward to helping the industry navigate the ongoing generational transition in the workforce."
dentCHECK is the world's only handheld-portable, completely wireless 3D scanner tool with integrated AR that is purpose-built for the aviation maintenance industry. It is now used by the world's leading commercial, cargo and defense MROs. Delivering real-time 'go/no-go' answers at the push of a single-button, the tool significantly reduces damage-mapping and reporting times, compared to traditional manual methods that use depth-gauges and straight-edges.
Approved and recognized by all major aerospace OEMs (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer), dentCHECK is used by the world's leading airlines/MROs for fast and accurate damage-mapping and SRM-compliant multi-dent reporting. When compared to traditional inspection methods, dentCHECK delivers a 90% gain in efficiency and 35x better measurement consistency.
OEM-acceptance has led to widespread adoption of dentCHECK amongst airlines/MROs. Detailed case-studies from easyJet, Delta TechOps and TAP-M&E, as well as news from Lufthansa Technik, Kalitta Air, Aeromexico, Airbus' Flightline, DHL-Express and Zeppelin, demonstrate that dentCHECK drastically reduces inspection and reporting times by up to 90%. This shortens aircraft Turn-aroundTime (TaT), which further reduces lost revenues and very directly improves operational efficiency for airlines. dentCHECK enhances safety through an improved understanding of airframe reliability.
About 8tree
"Precision 3D measurement as simple as taking a photo"
With this vision in mind, 8tree makes 3D optical surface inspection tools that solve chronic problems for multiple industries. 8tree's products empower every operator – from mechanics on the floor, to engineers in the lab – with instantly actionable precise measurements, portability and performance. With its patented usercentric product design, instant 'go/no-go' answers and zero-learning curve, 8tree is committed to making precision 3D scanning more broadly accessible – technically and commercially.
For more information, visit http://www.8-tree.com/
For recent news follow 8tree on LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/company/8tree
About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Reporters worldwide contact Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for content experts in all aspects of aviation, aviation business, aerospace, engineering and STEM-related fields. Our faculty experts specialize in unmanned and autonomous systems, security and intelligence, air traffic and airport management, astronomy, human factors psychology, meteorology, spaceflight operations, urban air mobility and much more. Visit the Embry-Riddle Newsroom for story ideas.
Embry-Riddle educates 32,500+ students at its residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Florida and Prescott, Arizona, at approximately 110 Worldwide Campus locations and
through online degree programs. U.S. News & World Report has named Embry-Riddle Worldwide the nation's No. 1 provider of online bachelor's degree programs.
For more information, visit https://erau.edu/
Aviation Maintenance Science information https://erau.edu/ams
Media Contact
Arun Chhabra, 8tree, +1 408 813 0969, marketing@8-tree.com
SOURCE 8tree
