Convergence Releases Prime Broker and Custody League Tables Date March 9, 2022

NORWALK, Conn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convergence announces the release of the Global, US and non-US Prime Broker and Custody League Tables.
According to John Phinney, Convergence founder and CEO, "Prime Broker and Custody League Tables reflect years of analysis and listening to clients in these two important market segments and provide insights into sub-markets that differ from Fund Administrators and Auditors, all designed to provide greater transparency into key trends that are shaping the competitive landscape in these hotly contested market segments."
According to George Evans, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, "Providing key insights into the funds and assets that name single and multiple Prime Brokers and all Custodians is critical. This analyses trends growth and market share for the top providers. As done with other services providers, these League Tables have become the authoritative source for the vendor ecosystem, Asset Managers and Investors."
Convergence League Tables are available for the Fund Administration, Fund Auditor, Prime Broker and Custodian markets and include public and private funds and assets at the fund strategy level, providing the industry's most complete view into key service provider segments. All are made available to Convergence subscription clients.
For more information on the benefits of being a Convergence client please call George Evans at 215-704-7100 or George Gainer at 856-287-1681.
Media Contact
George Evans, Convergence, 2157047100, gevans@convergenceinc.com
SOURCE Convergence
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.