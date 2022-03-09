$2M Emergency Medical Shipment to Aid Ukrainian Refugees

DALLAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baitulmaal, a Dallas-based international humanitarian nonprofit, is preparing to ship medical aid valued at $2 million USD to provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the recent Russian invasion.
The shipment, which contains emergency medical equipment and triage supplies, will arrive in Moldova within the next two weeks, according to Baitulmaal program manager Elizabeth Sohail. Ensuring the health and safety of Ukrainian refugees is a matter of high concern for the charity as the situation continues to evolve.
"Many of these families scrambled to leave a frightening situation and urgently need medical assistance," Sohail said. "Sending medical aid now will help provide lifesaving assistance before the situation gets worse."
According to the UN, an estimated 1 million people fled Ukraine in the span of one week. Many have sought refuge in neighboring countries such as Poland, Hungary and Moldova. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed more than 400 people and injured over 800 so far, and the situation continues to deteriorate.
To help with emergency aid efforts for Ukrainian refugees, donors can contribute to the Baitulmaal Ukraine Emergency fund at https://baitulmaal.org/help4ukraine.
Baitulmaal is an international humanitarian nonprofit that provides life-saving, life-sustaining and life-enriching aid to people in need around the world. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the charity has offices and representatives in: Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Nairobi, Kenya; Mogadishu, Somalia; Amman and Al Ramtha, Jordan; and Karachi, Pakistan.
Media Contact: John M. Janney, APR
SOURCE Baitulmaal, Inc.
