New Perspective Expands Presence in Illinois

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota-based New Perspective is on its way to meeting a goal of helping 10,000 seniors to Live Life on Purpose by 2025. The company's Purpose First Partners venture with Boldt Capital continues to expand with the newest addition to the portfolio in Chicagoland.
Formerly called Arboria of Long Grove, New Perspective Long Grove is a 100-unit senior living community nestled 35 miles northwest of Chicago in Long Grove, IL. The building includes 60 assisted living apartments along with 40 memory care apartments. The design and operation of the property closely mirror other New Perspective locations, making it a natural addition to the company's portfolio of communities.
"When you're in the type of business we are, details matter," said New Perspective CEO Ryan Novaczyk. "Between the design of the building, the amenities and the talented people providing care to residents, we consider everything before putting the New Perspective name on the front door. This property was the perfect fit for us."
New Perspective Long Grove includes several premium amenities like a bistro, elegant dining room, theater/chapel, library, beauty salon/spa, a large patio and a four-season room with floor-to-ceiling windows. The memory care section is divided into neighborhoods, and each one includes its own indoor and outdoor amenities.
"We take a lot of pride in our communities, but priority one has always been employing and working with great people," said New Perspective President Chris Hyatt. "Our culture of servant leadership ensures residents receive the top-notch care, giving families peace of mind."
New Perspective is managing and operating the Long Grove location. The company also has a community in Silvis, IL.
About New Perspective:
Founded in 1998, Minnetonka-based New Perspective is a family-owned company that develops, owns and operates 29 vibrant senior living communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. Its foundational belief — that all seniors deserve to Live Life on Purpose® and age with dignity — was forged from the personal experience of Founder and CEO Todd Novaczyk and his family. For seven years, they cared for his mother-in-law, Betty Berkeley, in their home as she struggled to maintain her strong, independent spirit while coping with Alzheimer's disease. Learn more at NPSeniorLiving.com.
Media Contact: Kevin Hurd
612-351-8442
mediainquiries@media-minefield.com
http://www.npseniorliving.com
SOURCE New Perspective
