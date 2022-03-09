Rhino Health Inc. to Donate 1.5 million Nitrile Gloves to Ukraine

CHURCH ROCK, N.M. , March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhino Health Inc. today announced plans to donate 1.5 million nitrile gloves to the Ukrainian government as it fights to protect its independence from Russia. The company is based in Church Rock, New Mexico but recently announced plans for a Fort Worth factory
"We are a proud American company that believes in doing our part to protect freedom around the world and want to help the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom," said Mark Lee, Chairman and CEO of Rhino Health Inc. "Our nitrile gloves are made of high-quality synthetic rubber to help protect front-line hospital workers and military personnel in Ukraine during this difficult time. As an immigrant from South Korea and a naturalized US citizen, I know that America is built on freedom and our company wants to support the Ukrainians as they fight for their freedom".
Located in Church Rock, New Mexico, Rhino Health Inc. opened its first glove factory in 2019 and has received $126 million in U.S. Department of Defense grant money to build a second plant in Fort Worth. The Fort Worth plant will open in September and hire more than 600 local employees. Rhino Health Inc. manufactures nitrile gloves that are crucial in health care, light industrial, law enforcement, aerospace, food service and military applications.
Since its launch in 2019, Rhino Health Inc. has seen tremendous growth as it works to revitalize American nitrile glove manufacturing. In addition to the New Mexico and Texas locations, the company expects to open as many as three new factories in the coming years.
For more information about Rhino Health Inc. visit www.Rhinohealth.net.
SOURCE Rhino Health Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.