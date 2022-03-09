MY/MOCHI REWRITES THE RULES FOR THE NEXT EVOLUTION IN FROZEN SNACKING

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My/Mochi announces the launch of their newest frozen snacking innovation, My/Mochi Smoothie Incredibites™. Putting the yum in yumbelievable, these real fruit puree smoothies wrapped in a pillowy blanket of mochi dough are snacks you can feel good about.
An expert in connecting consumers with snacking, My/Mochi is credited with creating the "Modern Frozen Snack Category". The brand looks to extend its snack platform portfolio by creating a mindboggling textural experience that connects consumers' favorite blended smoothie flavors with a pillowy sweet rice mochi dough experience. Available in the frozen fruit and smoothie bowl freezer of the grocery store, My/Mochi brings more innovation by providing consumers an opportunity to have their smoothie and eat it too.
"Innovation and experience are what get consumers excited," said Craig Berger, CEO at My/Mochi. "The company disrupted both frozen novelty and snacking categories with My/Mochi Ice Cream and continues the tradition of bringing 'mochi to the masses' with our Smoothie Incredibites. We continue to differentiate ourselves with a mochi twist on already familiar textural experiences".
Arriving this summer, My/Mochi Smoothie Incredibites will be available in two of the most popular flavors of blended smoothies, Strawberry Banana and Mixed Berry. Each handheld snack contains 60 calories of real fruit puree smoothie goodness mixed with pillowy mochi dough chewiness while being gluten-free, made without soy, and free from GMO ingredients.
About My/Mochi
Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mochi, creator of the Modern Frozen Snack category and winner of NielsenIQ's BASES Top Breakthrough Innovations of 2021, is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking premium ice cream or real fruit smoothies and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mochi gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mochi products are made with real ingredients, always gluten-free, rBST-free, made without soy and no GMO ingredients. A variety of non-dairy and vegan offerings are also available. Come play with us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.
SOURCE My/Mochi
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.