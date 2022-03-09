Blue Water Continues Expansion West with Top-Rated Oregon Property

OCEAN CITY, Md., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water recently assisted in the transition of Pheasant Ridge in Wilsonville, Ore. in partnership with Sun Outdoors. This year-round RV resort has the distinction of being Blue Water's westernmost property, solidifying the company's presence from coast to coast. The newest addition to the Blue Water portfolio will be renamed Sun Outdoors Portland South, reflecting the recent rebrand of Sun Outdoors. Guests can still expect the same exceptional customer service they have become accustomed to over the years.

Our expansion into Oregon gives more guests opportunities to make lifelong memories. - Todd Burbage , Blue Water CEO

Pheasant Ridge, located on a 45-acre site that overlooks Willamette Valley, is one of the top-rated RV resorts according to leading trade industry source Good Sam. This prime location is also a short distance from downtown Portland, the Oregon Coast, and Mount Hood. The local area is home to golfing, skiing, and shopping, as well as attractions such as museums, theatres, and zoos.

The resort includes paved full hookup, pull-thru and back-in sites, an on-site grocery and laundromat, an indoor pool and spa, and much more for both short-term and extended stays. Return guests can expect to see all of their favorite employees upon arrival. Blue Water has kept on the excellent staff responsible for maintaining this highly rated RV resort and looks forward to working with the team in Wilsonville to continue to elevate that exceptional standard of service.

"This acquisition marks our thrilling expansion into the Pacific Northwest at a sought-after destination for adventure seekers with endless opportunities to make lifelong camping memories," said Todd Burbage, Blue Water's CEO. "We are excited to bring Blue Water's signature style of management to this exceptional RV resort. From the Atlantic to the Pacific, and everywhere in between, Blue Water is bringing a culture of fun and unrivaled customer service to the outdoor hospitality industry."

Blue Water's portfolio is rapidly expanding, with the most recent acquisition of Rocky Mountain RV Park in Gardiner, Mont. The outdoor hospitality specialist looks forward to having the Blue Water name known across the western United States.

To learn more about Pheasant Ridge and to book a reservation, visit https://pheasantridge.com/booking.html.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

About Sun Outdoors:

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 250 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guest several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

