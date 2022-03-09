SEI and NIHC Enter MOU to offer the ASTM HEMPQ + NIHC Certification Program for Test Laboratories

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Safety Equipment Institute, an affiliate of ASTM International, and the National Industrial Hemp Council of America (NIHC) announced today they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop a joint certification program for hemp testing laboratories. This initiative will lead to industry harmonization and embed confidence of hemp brands promoting consumer health and safety.
"We're excited for this program that we believe will strengthen consumer confidence and be a value add for hemp producers. Partnering with SEI and ASTM International, who have a rich history in certification and standardization, should make for an excellent partnership." said Patrick Atagi, President and CEO of the National Industrial Hemp Council of America.
"ASTM international is the world leader in developing cannabis standards and we are proud to partner with NIHC to administer this program to fill a marketplace need," says Tricia Hock, Director of Certification Operations with the Safety Equipment Institute. "This effort coincides with the work of ASTM International's cannabis committee (D37) which includes over 1000 members from 32 different countries. We believe delivering a joint certification program for hemp testing laboratories is a critical first step in harmonizing the hemp industry."
The certification program, known as ASTM International's CANNQ/HEMPQ Certification Program, is the first independent certification of its kind in the hemp and cannabis industry. The testing laboratory certification program is part of a broader collaborative initiative among the Safety Equipment Institute and the National Industrial Hemp Council of America.
ASTM International is a not-for-profit nongovernmental organization that develops voluntary consensus standards and defers to appropriate government authorities to determine the legal and regulatory framework regarding the control and use of cannabis.
To learn more about ASTM International's efforts in the cannabis space, visit www.astmcannabis.org.
About NIHC
The National Industrial Hemp Council of America provides high-quality networking and resources for its members, from farm to consumer. Its leadership is composed of leading international, federal, state, private industry, and government professionals throughout the sector. The organization is dedicated to furthering market development, assisting members in entering the industry, and educating consumers on industrial hemp and its applications. For more information, please go to www.nihcoa.com.
About ASTM International
Committed to serving global societal needs, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence, and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards – developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts – and innovative services to improve lives… Helping our world work better.
SOURCE National Industrial Hemp Council
