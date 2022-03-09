Complete Recovery Corporation Acquires 2nd Company In 3 Weeks

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charting an aggressive growth trajectory, Complete Recovery Corporation (Complete Recovery) a leading asset recovery service provider, on March 1st acquired Prince Parker & Associates, Inc. (Prince Parker) who provides accounts receivable services in the healthcare industry. Now businesses in multiple industries can tap into established expertise for outsourced accounts receivables.
The acquisition accelerates Complete Recovery's ambitious service goals. "We're now a part of a very short list of full-service asset and debt recovery companies in the U.S." says Merlin Jensen, CEO of Complete Recovery. "This reduces complexity for companies who may need the recovery of both unpaid receivables and the return of rented equipment."
Healthcare is one industry that may benefit immediately from the merger. "When you look at how quickly the home healthcare market is expanding, too many valuable medical devices need to find their way back into the supply chain for the next needy patient," states Complete Recovery co-founder Aaron Meier. "Now mixing our expertise in asset recovery with Prince Parker's understanding of compliance protocols, medical companies have a stronger, much more experienced partner."
Jeff Parker, who started the company almost 30 years ago will stay on board. "I'm excited about the shared services this new synergistic relationship will bring," he says. "Complete Recovery has pioneered technology and systems that will benefit all of our clients."
To find out how your company can outsource equipment recovery and/or accounts receivable efforts, visit CompleteRecoveryCorp.com.
About Complete Recovery Corporation: Founded in 2003, Complete Recovery is a multinational leader in asset recovery, customer retention, and now account collections. As an Inc. 5000 company five years straight, Complete Recovery is also recognized as a four-time, Top 100 fastest-growing Utah company by Silicon Slopes.
About Prince Parker & Associates, Inc.: Founded in 1993. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina with additional operations in Jacksonville, Florida, Prince Parker provides accounts receivable services in multiple verticals requiring specialized compliance and privacy protection expertise.
CONTACT
Lori Recker
Complete Recovery Corp.
Cell – 608-333-8806
SOURCE Complete Recovery Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
